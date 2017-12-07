Legal Notices For The Week Of December 6, 2017

December 7, 2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 2, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 8, 2015, in Book No. 241, at Page 79, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Johnny Hamby and Kelly Hamby, conveying certain property therein described to Alan Pritchard as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southwest Funding, LP, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Caliber Home Loans, Inc..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Caliber Home Loans, Inc., will, on January 18, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

All of Lot 54 of the Whispering Winds Lakes Subdivision as shown in Plat Book 1 page 109 in the Fentress County Register of Deeds and further describes as follows: Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and being located approximately 3.8 miles north of The Courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 north approximately 3.8 miles to Yellow Cliff Road; thence westward on Yellow Cliff Road approximately 0.58 miles to Hillcrest Drive; thence North on Hillcrest Drive approximately 580 feet to Greenwood Drive; thence northwest on Greenwood Drive approximately 565 feet and Beginning at an stake in the west margin of said road, said point being the northeast corner of Lot 55; thence leaving said road and running west with the north line of Lot 55 approximately 90 feet and to a stake set in the east right-of-way of Hickory Hill Drive, said point being the northwest corner of Lot 55; thence running northwest with said right-of-way approximately 180 feet to stake, said point being the southwest corner of Lot 53; thence running east with the south line of Lot 53 approximately 104 feet to a stake in the west right-of-way of Greenwood Drive; thence running south with said right-of-way approximately 170 feet to the point of beginning. The distances are taken from the survey plat recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 9, in The Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1013 Hickory Hill Dr., Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JOHNNY HAMBY

KELLY HAMBY

RAINMAKER FINANCIAL, LLC

WHISPERING WINDS LAKE ESTATES

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 326074

DATED November 17, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

W&A No. 326074

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-46

Estate of Margaret Evelynn Cravens, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of November, 2017, Letters testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Margaret Evelynn Cravens, deceased, who died the 28th day of October, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 20th day of November, 2017.

Rebecca Cravens

Executrix

Estate of Margaret Evelynn Cravens

216 S. Pleasant Hill Drive

Springfield, TN 37172

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Thursday December 14th at 1:00 p.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of Fentress County applying for Local Park and Recreation Funds through Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the County Executive’s Office at 931-879-7713.

J. Michael Cross

County Executive

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Jennifer Beaty unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded October 9, 2008 in Record Book 148, Page 51 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 8, 2008, payable by Jennifer Beaty to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 148, Page 49, and commonly known as Lot 15 of Deefield Estates, containing 1.9 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 798 Basin Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 26, PARCEL 58.05

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: Volunteer Energy

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Irene Beaty

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF MEADE

SS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRUCIT

46DIV17-60

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO TAKE DEFAULT JUDGMENT AND DECREE OF DIVORCE

EMILY FEISTNER-FOX

Plaintiff

vs

HENRY LEE ALEXANDER FOX

Defendent

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT, HENRY LEE ALEXANDER FOX:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 9th day of January, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, Sturgis, South Dakota, before the Honorable Gordon Swanson, the Plaintiff will seek judgment for relief demanded in the Compliant and proposed Default Judgment and Decree of Divorce filed in the above-entitled action.

Dated this 29th day of November, 2017.

Gregory J. Sperlich

DEMERSSEMAN JENSEN

TELLINGHUISEN & HUFFMAN, LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

516 5th Street, P.O. Box 1820

Rapid City, SD 57709-1820

(605) 342-2814

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-47

Estate of Gary Junior Holt, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of November, 2017, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Gary Junior Holt, deceased, who died the 19th day of November, 2017 were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 29th day of November, 2017.

Brooke Holt Legnon

Executrix

Estate of Gary Junior Holt

1701 Amhurst Point

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed Proposals for the provision of Professional In-Home Services (Homemaker, Personal Care, and In-home Respite). The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen county region of the Upper Cumberland.

Please deliver responses to:

Sherry Thurman, Director of Administrative Services, at Upper Cumberland Development District, 1225 S. Willow Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38506

no later than close of business, January 15, 2018.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the AAAD Director at 931-432-4111 to receive a Request for Proposal (RFP) packet.

Notice of sale of vehicle

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the lobby of the Union Bank Impound Lot on North Main Street on December 9 at 10:00 A.M. Vehicles are described as follows:

2004 Cadi CTS

VIN:1G6DM577740141999

1997 Long Tractor 4×4 Front End Loader

1996 Chevy

VIN: 1GCEC14M3TZ178808

2005 Subaru

VIN: JF1GD29665H514892

2003 Dodge

VIN: 3D7MU46C83G788692

Cody Hamby

Collection Officer

Union Bank

