Legal Notices For The Week Of December 5, 2018

December 5, 2018

Notice

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 26, 2007, by Denton O. Jones and wife, Kellye R. Jones, and Eddison R. Cooper, said Deed of Trust being recorded at Book 125, Page 331, as modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated September 28, 2009, recorded in Book 164, Page 926, and as further modified by a Modification Agreement dated January 30, 2013, appearing of record at Book 210, Page 478, as further modified by a Modification and Extension Agreement dated April 14, 2016, appearing of record at Book 254, Page 837, all in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, to which instruments specific reference is hereby made, will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands, the property described below.

Sale Date and Location: December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in that certain Warranty Deed at Book 125, Page 329 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and commonly known as 1232 Heiness Road, Allardt, TN 38504

Property Address: 1232 Heiness Road, Allardt, TN 38504. Tax Map Identification No.: 087-010.10 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: Microf, LLC

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 30th day of November, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden, Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers,

Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(12-5-12-19-3tc)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission, meeting as the Board of Zoning Appeals, will meet and hold a public hearing on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 12:00 at Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit public comments regarding a variance request to use the existing framework for a billboard sign on the east side of the building that is located at 108 East Central Avenue. The application for this request, submitted by I.W. S. Services, is on file at Jamestown City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing.

Lyndon Baines, Mayor

(12-5-12-2tc)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(12-5-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Work Session Monday, December 10th, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Work Session will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work Session is open to the public.

(12-5-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, December 10th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(12-5-1tc)

PLANNING COMMISSION

TO MEET

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold a special called meeting at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder

(12-5-1tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

APRIL MECHELLE DISHMAN and

JOHNNY CARSON DISHMAN,

Petitioners,

v.

JEREMY T. CALDWELL

Respondent.

IN RE:

AVERY MAXINE CALDWELL

D.O.B. 11-21-2013

CASE NO. 18-47

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

In this cause, it appearing from the Motion, that the Respondent, Jeremy T. Caldwell, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, in said county, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioners’ attorney, Amanda M. Howard, whose address is P.O. Box 924, Jamestown, TN 38556, and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Jeremy T. Caldwell.

This 3rd day of December 2018.

Amanda M. Howard

Attorney at Law

(12-5-12-19-26-4tc)

