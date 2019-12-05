Legal Notices For The Week Of December 4, 2019

December 5, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 10, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 27, 2018, in Book No. 289, at Page 469, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Virginia L Weaver, conveying certain property therein described to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Reliance First Capital, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on January 16, 2020 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING ON A SET STONE (FOUND) IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF HIGHWAY 52, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF DILLON (T-7, 217) AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE PARCEL HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 16 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 496.99 FEET TO A SET STONE (FOUND) IN THE NORTH LINE OF DILLON AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF STEPHENS (T-6, 490); THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 295.06 FEET TO A SET STONE (FOUND) JUST SOUTH OF A GRAVEL DRIVE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS PARCEL; THENCE SOUTH 83 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 58 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 428.81 FEET TO A 1/2 SECONDS IRON PIN AND CAP SET THIS SURVEY IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF HIGHWAY 52; THENCE SOUTH 11 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 308.97 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 3.13 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SURVEYED BY TIMOTHY L. GOAD, RLS #1748 ON MARCH 04, 2005. BEARINGS BASED ON A MAGNETIC NORTH READING TAKEN ON THE PROPERTY.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1030 Allardt Highway, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

VIRGINIA L WEAVER

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 342445

DATED November 15, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(11-20-127; 12-4-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County ID Board will meet in its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the Economic & Community Development Room.

(11-27; 12-4-2tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-58

Estate of Juanita June Tipton Dunford, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 19th, November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Juanita June Tipton Dunford, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice are least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting: or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received and actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 19th day of November 2019

Yvonne Gernt

Stephen Tipton

Co-Executors for the Estate of

Juanita June Tipton Dunford

1289 Bertram Road

Jamestown TN, 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown TN 38556

(11-27; 12-4-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-59

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Ralph Denton Bowden, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Ralph Denton Bowden, deceased, who died the 25th day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 15th day of November, 2019.

Debra Kay Bowden

Administrator of Estate of

Ralph Denton Bowden

4804 Little Crab Rd.

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(11-27; 12-4-2tp)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Proposed Issuance of NPDES Permit

Public Notice M2019-19 December 4, 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Division of Water Resources, Mining Section, will hold the following public hearing pursuant to Rule 0400-40-05-.06 (8) of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

January 7, 2020

7:00 p.m. CST

Roane State Community College

Fentress County Campus

Room 101

114 Dragon Drive

Jamestown, TN 38556

The Division will hold a preliminary technical session with the public from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for discussion and review of the permit application and plans. The formal public hearing will begin at 7:00 p.m. At the hearing, the Division will receive public comments concerning the proposed issuance of an NPDES permit to the following applicant:

Company Information & Site Information

Mr. Wallace R. Carter Jamestown Stone LLC Quarry

Jamestown Stone LLC 2064 North York Highway

9788 Cemetery Road Fentress County

Bowling Green, KY 42103 NPDES Permit TN0070467 (Draft)

The draft permit is available on the Division’s Data Viewer at http://environment-online.state.tn.us:8080/pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001.

This new NPDES Permit is for a limestone quarry and processing facility located at latitude 36°30’28” and longitude -84°57’57”. The facility consists of 32 acres and will discharge into an unnamed tributary to the Wolf River.

If you have any questions related to the proposed NPDES permit, contact Geoff Klein at (865) 594-5527 or Geoff.Klein@tn.gov. NPDES Permitting Process

The hearing was requested by TDEC in response to interest and concerns within the local community about the proposed site. The purpose of the hearing is to gather information from the public relevant to a final decision on the permit application. Comments not related to water quality or to the information contained in the permit application will not be considered in the NPDES decision-making process. Issues such as zoning, blasting, noise, dust, and traffic are not related to water-quality and are not regulated by the Division of Water Resources or the NPDES program; therefore, consideration of these issues would not contribute relevant information for the proposed NPDES permit.

The hearing officer may limit oral presentations related to the NPDES permit to five minutes and require that all testimony be relevant to NPDES water quality-related issues. Undue repetition in oral presentations should be avoided so that all interested parties will have an opportunity to present their concerns. Written comments related to the NPDES permit will be accepted at the hearing and at TDEC until January 17, 2020. Written comments will be afforded the same consideration as verbal testimony.

Interested persons may obtain additional information and copy the application, draft permit, and supporting documentation from the NPDES permit file maintained at the Mining Section’s office at the letterhead address. There is a nominal fee for copying. The file is available for public inspection during normal visiting hours by contacting Kara.Blevins@tn.gov or call (865) 594-5460 to schedule an appointment for the review. The following link will allow online viewing through DWR’s Data Viewer: http://environment-online.state.tn.us:8080/pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001.

Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate in these proceedings should contact the Department’s ADA Coordinator, Human Resources Division, William R. Snodgrass – TN Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 2nd Floor, Nashville, TN 37243-1102, 1-866-253-5827. Such contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other means and should be made no later than December 27, 2019, to allow time to provide such aid or services. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service, 1-800-848-0298.

Last Day to Submit Written Comments for the NPDES Hearing Record: January 17, 2020.

(12-4-1tc)

NOTICE OF FILING OF BANK MERGER ACT APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that SmartBank, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has filed applications with the Federal Reserve Board and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions for permission to merge with, and establish branches at the locations of, Progressive Savings Bank, Jamestown, Tennessee. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application, including the record of performance of applicant banks in helping to meet local credit needs. You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30309-4470. The comment period will not end before January 8, 2020. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Kathryn Haney, Assistant Vice President, at (404) 498-7298. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period. Any person wishing to comment on or protest this application/notification or any person having information which may have a bearing on the fitness of any of the proponents of this application may also file comments with the Commissioner of Financial Institutions in the Tennessee Tower, 26th Floor, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, or telephone the Department of Financial Institutions at 615-741-5018. Written or telephonic notice must be made to the Commissioner within fifteen (15) days of this publication

(12-4-1tp)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(12-4-1tc)