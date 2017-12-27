Legal Notices For The Week Of December 27, 2017

December 27, 2017

NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF MEADE

SS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRUCIT

46DIV17-60

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO TAKE DEFAULT JUDGMENT AND DECREE OF DIVORCE

EMILY FEISTNER-FOX

Plaintiff

vs

HENRY LEE ALEXANDER FOX

Defendent

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT, HENRY LEE ALEXANDER FOX:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 9th day of January, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, Sturgis, South Dakota, before the Honorable Gordon Swanson, the Plaintiff will seek judgment for relief demanded in the Compliant and proposed Default Judgment and Decree of Divorce filed in the above-entitled action.

Dated this 29th day of November, 2017.

Gregory J. Sperlich

DEMERSSEMAN JENSEN

TELLINGHUISEN & HUFFMAN, LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

516 5th Street, P.O. Box 1820

Rapid City, SD 57709-1820

(605) 342-2814

(12-6-13-20-27-4tp)

land sale notice

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF JACK BROWN,

DECEASED

JENNINGS FUNERAL HOME, INC. and

ALLEN BRANSTETTER,

Plaintiffs

CASE NO. P-13-06

Vs.

JACKIE BROWN, ANGELA BROWN,

REBECCA OSBORNE, and TIMOTHY

ROY BROWN, Defendants

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on March 3, 2017, in the above-styled case, I will on the 12th day of January, 2018, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 523 Burnett Street, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Situated in District No. One of Fentress County, Tennessee, being known and designated as Lot 35 Wallace, Taylor, Wallace Subdivision, a subdivision in Jamestown, Tennessee, as shown by plat of said subdivision of record in Deed Book I-4, Page 388, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

The previous and last conveyance being a deed from Clinton Smith, et al to Jack M. Brown, recorded February 25, 1997, in Deed Book V-7, Page 292; and a deed from the heirs of Donald Smith, deceased, to Jack M. Brown, recorded February 25, 1997, in Deed Book V-7, Page 296, both being recorded in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 63J, Group C, Parcel 9.00

TRACT TWO:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and beginning at a stake on the west margin of Burnett Street about 150 feet south of Sadie Street and running thence with the south line of Lot 35, westwardly 100 feet to a stake; thence southwardly with the east line of Lot 51, 80 feet to a stake; thence eastwardly with the north line of Lot 37, 100 feet to a stake in the west margin of Burnett Street; thence northwardly with Burnett Street, 80 feet to the beginning corner, containing .2 acre, more or less, and being Lot 36 of the

WTW Builders Subdivision, as shown on a plat filed in Deed Book I-4, Page 388, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and subject to a 20 foot utility easement as shown on said plat along the west line, and subject also to the “Protective Covenants” filed in Miscellaneous Book 24, Page 360, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The previous and last conveyance being a deed from Mary Frances Wright to Jack M. Brown, recorded December 9, 1997, in Deed Book Y-7, Page 643, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 63J, Group C, Parcel 8.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 8th day of December, 2017.

MELANIE LANE

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 797

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

931-879-8144

LINDA SMITH, CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

931-879-8615

(12-13-20-27-3tc)

LEGAL NOTICE

On November 28, 2017, Bible Believers Network, Inc., filed a Form 314 application with the FCC for Consent to Assign the Licenses for WCLC-FM (Facility ID No. 30298) and WCLC (AM) (Facility ID No. 30297) operating in Jamestown, TN, to New Life Studios, Inc. WCLC-FM operates on channel 286 and frequency 105.1; WCLC (AM) operates on frequency 1260.

The officers and directors of Bible Believers Network, Inc., are Baley F. Allred, III, President; Brenda L. Allred, Secretary/Treasurer; and B.F. Allred, Director. The officers and directors of New Life Studios, Inc., are Baley F. Allred, III, President; Brenda L. Allred, Secretary/Treasurer; Paul Martin, Director; Randy Jones, Director; and Ralph Sexton, Jr., Director.

A copy of this application and related material is available in the Public File for WCLC-FM and WCLC (AM), located at 224 W. Central Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556, Monday through Friday during regular operating hours; phone: (931) 879- 8188.

(12-13-20-27-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of June, 2009, DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 159, Page 656, recorded on June 16, 2009, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 20th July, 2017 and recorded in Record Book 272, Page 731; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 2nd day of January, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Situated in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and BEGINNING on a set stone and stake located at the north right—of-way line of a public road, said corner being also the northeast corner of the lands of Louis Tarufelli and running thence north 84 degrees 30 minutes east with the boundary line of said Louis Tarufelli tract of land, 660 feet to an iron pin; thence running north 65 degrees 30 minutes west 1156 feet to an iron pin in the boundary line of the Baxter Wilson property; and running thence south 57 degrees 06 minutes east 150 feet to a stake on the north side of said road; thence running with the northwesterly right—of—way line of said road, south 56 degrees 20 minutes east 240 feet; south 26 degrees 30 minutes east 165 feet; thence south 42 degrees 50 minutes east 140 feet to the beginning, containing 4.6 acres, more or less.

Being the same property described in a deed from Kelly C. Ohmstead and wife, Lallon L. Ohmstead, to Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan, recorded in Deed Book T—7, Page 58, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Also, being the same property described in a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure from Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan to Progressive Savings Bank, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 652, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK to DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 654, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 122, Parcel 5.02

Street Address: 1561 Press Beaty Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 27th day of November, 2017.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

Other Interested Parties:

THDA

Attn: Lamar Brooks

Andrew Jackson Building Third Floor

502 Deaderick St.

Nashville, TN 37243

(12-13-20-27-3tc)

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-50

Estate of Harley H. Sutton, Sr., Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of Harley H. Sutton, Sr., deceased, who died the 22nd day of November 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 14th day of December, 2017.

Harley H. Sutton, Jr.

Executor

Estate of Harley H. Sutton, Sr.

1231 Roanoke Road

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(12-20-27-2tp)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of Water System Improvements for the Industrial Development Board of Fentress County, Tennessee, will be received at the office of the Industrial Development Board of Fentress County, Tennessee, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556 until 2:00 p.m. Central Time, Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this work should be mailed to Scott Sandman, Manager, Industrial Development Board of Fentress County, Tennessee, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556 and each bidder shall be responsible for their delivery by the above noted time.

The work is in one Contract and is generally described as follows:

CONTRACT 17-01

12-INCH WATER TRANSMISSION LINE

•5,748 L.F. of 12-inch Water Line

•1 Bored Highway Crossing

•Valves and Other Appurtenances

The allotted time for construction for Contract 17-01 is ninety (90) calendar days; liquidated damages for non-completion are $500 per calendar day.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

J. R. Wauford & Company, Consulting Engineers, Inc., 2835 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee, Inc., 101 West 21st Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Builders Exchange of Tennessee, 2322 Winford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37211

ConstructConnect, 30 Technology Pkwy South, Suite 100, Norcross, GA 30092

DODGE Data & Analytics, at their website at www.construction.com

Nashville Contractors Association, 7430 Burleson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Copies of the Plans and Project Manual which contains the Specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of J. R. Wauford & Company, Consulting Engineers, Inc. located at 2835 Lebanon Pike, P. O. Box 140350, Nashville, Tennessee 37214 upon a non-refundable payment of $200.00 for each set. Inquiries should be directed to J. Gregory Davenport, Project Manager, gregd@jrwauford.com. Each potential bidder shall include with his payment his contractor’s license number, bonding limit and license expiration date.

All bidders must be licensed general contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1976 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. EACH BIDDER SHALL WRITE ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE CONTAINING THE BID THE CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE NUMBER, THE EXPIRATION DATE, AND THAT PART OF THE CLASSIFICATION APPLYING TO THIS BID. If this is not done, the bid will not be opened.

Each bidder must deposit with his/her bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions for Bidders.

The successful bidder is required to furnish both an acceptable performance bond and payment bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.

Each Bidder shall abide by the provisions of TCA 62-6-119(b) which states in part:

“(b) Any person or entity involved in the preparation of the invitation to bid or comparable bid documents shall direct that the name, license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the contractors applying to bid for the prime contract and for the [masonry over $100,000] electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning contracts, and for each vertical closed loop geothermal heating and cooling project, the company name, Tennessee department of environment and conservation license number, classification (G, L or G,L) and the expiration date, appear on the outside of the envelope containing the bid except when the bid is in an amount less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) [masonry over $100,000]. When the bid is less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000), the name of the contractor only may appear on the outside of the envelope containing the bid, and upon opening the envelope, if such bid is in excess of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000), the same shall automatically be disqualified. Only one (1) contractor in each classification may be listed. Prime contractor bidders who are to perform the electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning or the geothermal heating and cooling must be so designated upon the outside of the envelope. Failure of any bidder to comply therewith shall void such bid and the envelope containing such bid shall not be opened or considered. It is the duty and responsibility of the awarding person or entity who received the envelope containing the bid to verify only the completeness of the required licensure information prior to the opening of the envelope. Prior to the opening of the envelope, the names of all contractors listed thereon shall be read aloud at the official bid opening and incorporated into the bid. Prior to awarding a contract, the awarding person or entity and its authorized representatives shall verify the accuracy, correctness and completeness of the information required hereby.”

The above is interpreted to apply to all bids by GENERAL CONTRACTORS which exceed $25,000.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any all bids, to waive informalities, and to negotiate with the apparent qualified best bidder or bidders to such extent as may be necessary.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for 90 days, while the Owner considers the bids. Mutually agreed upon time extensions may be made if necessary.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

In compliance with TCA 12-4-126(a) and (b), the ENGINEER will not issue addenda less than forty-eight (48) hours before the bid opening date and time. Any questions concerning the bid documents shall be received by the ENGINEER before ninety-six (96) hours prior to the bid opening date and time.

Qualified DBE firms may contact the office of the Engineer, 2835 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214, 615-883-3243 in order to obtain a list of prospective bidding General Contractors or to obtain copies of bidding/contract documents.

All bidders shall comply with all provisions of TCA 50-9-113 as it relates to Drug-Free Workplace requirements. The Contractor shall complete the Drug-Free Work Place Affidavit of the Prime Bidder form and submit it with his/her bid. The Contractor shall be responsible for any of its Subcontractor’s compliance with said law.

All bidders shall comply with all provisions of Chapter 878 of TCA 12-4-1 as it relates to certification of compliance regarding illegal immigrants. The Contractor shall complete the Statement of Compliance Certificate Illegal Immigrants and submit it with her/her bid. The Contractor shall be responsible for any of its Subcontractor’s compliance with said law.

All bidders shall comply with all provisions of Chapter 817 of TCA 12-12-106 as it relates to certification of compliance regarding the Iran Divestment Act. The Contractor shall complete the Statement of Compliance Certificate Iran Divestment Act and submit it with her/her bid. The Contractor shall be responsible for any of its Subcontractor’s compliance with said law.

IINDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD

OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

/s/

Scott Sandman

Manager

(12-27-1tc)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed Proposals for the provision of Professional Nutrition Services (Home Delivered and Congregate meals). The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen county region of the Upper Cumberland. The deadline to submit proposals will be February 9, 2018.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the AAAD Director at 931-432-4111 to receive a Request for Proposal (RFP) packet.

(12-27; 1-3-2tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2018 in observance of the New Years’ Holiday. Have a safe and Happy New Year.

(12-27-1tc)