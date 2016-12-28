Legal Notices For The Week Of December 21, 2016

December 28, 2016

ORDER OF PUBLICATION THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, ALABAMA DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION DR-2016-641 BETTY JOYCE TINCH Vs JACOB LOGAN TINCH JACOB LOGAN TINCH, whose whereabouts is unknown, is required to answer, BETTY JOYCE TINCH, Complaint for Divorce and/or other relief by JANUARY 28, 2017, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against the said defendant in the above styled cause. After the last publication, please file with the Family Court an affidavit showing the fact of publication, along with a copy of the Notice of Publication. Done this the 28th day of November, 2016. Calvin Williams CIRCUIT JUDGE (12-7-14-21-28-4tc) NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 28, 2012, executed by James D. Payne, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded October 15, 2012, in Deed Book 205, Page 370-380; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS IN THE STATE OF TN LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT FIFTEEN MILES SOUTHWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN BY WAY OF US. HIGHWAY 127 SOUTH AND APPROXIMATELY 85/100 OF A MILE SOUTH FROM THE INTERSECTION OF US. HIGHWAY 85, THE WILDER ROAD, INTO A ROAD KNOWN AS SHADY LANE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF US. HIGHWAY 127; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON SHADY LANE A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 1800 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SHADY LANE, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 32 AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 81 DEGREE 34` WEST 101.47 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SHADY LANE; THENCE WITH THE EAST MARGIN OF LOT 36, NORTH 6 DEGREE 9` EAST 250.49 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 84 DEGREE 19` EAST 100.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED NORTH 85 DEGREE O` WEST 1715 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PARENT TRACT DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK W-3, PAGE 272, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 32, SOUTH 5 DEGREE 51` WEST 255.34 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING .58 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 34 OF THE WILLARD C. MITCHELL SUBDIVISION IN CLARKRANGE. THE ABOVE BEARINGS AND DISTANCES ARE TAKEN FROM A SURVEY FROM THE FOY SURVEY COMPANY FOR DENNIS WRIGHT, DATED MARCH 8, 1988, DRAWING NO. 2197. Parcel ID: 133M-A-002.06 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1056 N Shady Lane Loop, Clarkrange, TN 38553. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): James D. Payne OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846. (11-23;12-7-14-21-4tc)

mmm In The Chancery court for fentress County, Tennessee Probate Division CASE No. 16-19 Jeffrey S. Anderson, Fred Lee Anderson, Ronald D. Anderson, William and Charlene Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela Hazel Brown, Mary Pullins and Odis Young, Petitioners vs. Jack Key, Doug Key, Mindy Commiskey, Christy Anderson, James Young, Oscar Young’s Heirs, Bright Young, Lisa Savage, Rita Wright, Patricia Nash, Nelson Young, Angela Bruce, Ruth Fisk, Lorene Summer, Winfred Young, Kerry Wright, Kenny Wright, Darlene Smith, Johnnie Smith, Donald F. Smith, Donnie Norris, Danny Norris, Rita Looper, Mitchell Human, Shawn Goney, Becky Goney, Katrina Sharp, Brandy Sharp, Dewey Anderson, Donald Anderson, and Tony Anderson, Respondents Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the following respondents: a. Jack Key; b. Doug Key; c. James Young; d. Oscar Young’s Heirs; e. Bright Young; f. Lisa Savage; g. Rita Wright; h. Patricia Nash; i. Nelson Young; j. Angela Bruce; k. Kerry Wright; l. Kenny Wright; m. Johnnie Smith; n. Donald F. Smith; o. Donnie Norris; p. Danny Norris; q. Rita Looper; r. Mitchell Human; s. Shawn Goney; t. Becky Goney; u. Katrina Sharp; v. Brandy Sharp; w. Dewey Anderson; x. Tony Anderson; y. Unknown heirs of Guy Young; z. Unknown heirs of Bennie Young; aa. Unknown heirs of Glenn Anderson bb. Unknown heirs Tony Anderson; Therefore service of process by publication is ordered. The above-named respondents are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Partition, filed by Jeffrey Anderson, Fred Anderson, Ronald Anderson, William Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela Brown, Mary Pullins and Odis Young, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint. This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks- December 12, 19, and 26 2016, and January 4, 2017 and with the hearing set on February 3, 2017 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. This 7 day of December, 2016. Honorable Elizabeth Asbury, Chancellor Approved for entry: Melanie Lane, BPR #26423 Attorney for Petitioners (12-14-21-28;1-4-4tp)

mmm

notice The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material. (tfc)

mmm

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-16-51 Estate of Ricky Wayne Neese, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 9th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Ricky Wayne Neese, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 9th day of December, 2016. Ricky Wayne Neese, Jr. Administrator Estate of Deceased Ricky Wayne Neese 901 Old Highway 127 South Jamestown, TN 38556 Attorney for Estate Pamela Kissel Linda Smith Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (12-14-21-2tp)

mmm notice In observance of the Christmas Holiday, the Fentress County Courthouse will close at 12:00 on Thursday, December 22nd and will reopen at 8:00 on Tuesday, December 27th, 2016. (12-21-1tc)

mmm

non resident notice cause no. p-16-51 estate of rickey wayne neese, deceased rickey wayne neese, jr. petitioner vs tara clark and chrissy a. daughtery, and unknown heirs of rickey wayne neese, respondents in the chancery court for fentress county, tennessee In this cause, it appearing from the

Petition, and Affidavit, which are sworn to, that the Respondents, Tara Clark & Chrissy A. Daughtery, are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, and that the identity and whereabouts of the unknown heirs cannot be ascertained after diligent search, it is Ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, are required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Tennessee, in said County, notifying said non-resident Respondents to file and answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney, Pamela Kissel, whose address is P.O. Box 967, Jamestown, TN 38556, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication. Respondents are further notified that a final hearing is scheduled for January 20, 2017, 9:00 A.M. CST, Fentress County Justice Center, 140 Justice Center Drive, Jamestown, TN. Failure to appear may result in a judgment by default. Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master (12-21-28;1-4-11-4tp)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from David L. Kennedy unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded December 15, 2014 in Record Book 234, Page 904 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated December 12, 2014, payable by David L. Kennedy to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book X-4, Page 38 and Record Book 234, Page 901, and commonly known as Lots 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 36, 37, 38, 39 and 40 of the Carson Cravens Subdivision, in the Town of Jamestown, Tennessee. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 E. Wright Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 63-G, Group B, PARCEL 13.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2016, 2015 and 2014 Fentress County property taxes and the 2015 and 2014 Jamestown city taxes. Doug Jones Trustee (12-21-28;1-4-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Larry Bruce Crownover and wife, Dana Michelle Crownover unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded February 27, 2012 in Record Book 196, Page 555 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 24, 2012, payable by Larry Bruce Crownover and wife, Dana Michelle Crownover to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 196, Page 553, and 0.96 acre, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 301 Billy Ridge Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 43, PARCEL 106.04 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: Cookeville Regional Medical Center OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes. Doug Jones Substitute Trustee (12-7-14-21-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-16-52 Estate of Larry William Alligood, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 16th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Larry William Alligood, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise

their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 16th day of December, 2016. Anthony S. Alligood Administrator Estate of Deceased Larry William Alligood 389 Hilltop Lane Wilder, TN 38589 Attorney for Estate Leslie Clark Ledbetter Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (12-21-28-2tp)

mmm

Order of Publication District Court Location: Bridgton Docket No. Re-16-70 Order on Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by publication State of Maine Cumberland, ss. Quicken Loans Inc, Plaintiff vs. Anthony Dale Pendergrass Defendant This is an action for the foreclosure of a mortgage on real property and may affect real property of the Defendant located at, 583 Bonny Eagle Road, Standish, ME 04084, and described in such Mortgage Deed as recorded in Book 29043 at Page 174 in the Cumberland Registry of Deeds, Cumberland, Maine. This Court has reviewed the motion of the Plaintiff for service by publication pursuant to Rule 4(g) of the Main Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 6(b) and finds that Plaintiff is in compliance with Rule 4(g)(1)(A)-(C). It is ORDERED that service be made upon the Defendant Anthony Dale Pendergrass by publishing a copy of this Order once a week for three (3) successive weeks in the, Portland Press Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in Cumberland County in which the property address is located and the Fentress Courier which is a newspaper of general circulation in the town of Jamestown, Tennessee. It is FURTHER ORDERED that the Defendant Anthony Dale Pendergrass being served by publication appear and serve an answer to the motion or complaint on counsel for Plaintiff, Bendett & McHugh, PC, 270 Farmington Avenue, Suite 151, Farmington, CT 06032. The answer must be filed with the Court within forty-one (41) days after the first publication of this Order. It is FURTHER ORDERED that the plaintiff mail a copy of the Order as published to the Defendant at 583 Bonny Eagle Road, Standish, ME 04084, the last known address of Defendant Anthony Dale Pendergrass. Failing to serve an answer will cause judgment by default to be entered, granting relief sought in the motion or complaint. The clerk may incorporate this order by reference on the docket. Date: 12-5-16 Peter Darvin Honorable Judge (12-21-28;1-4-3tc)

mmm