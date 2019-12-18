Legal Notices For The Week Of December 18, 2019

December 18, 2019

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 22, 2010, executed by MARY WEHRMAN AND VICTOR WEHRMAN, conveying certain real property therein described to CONCORD ENTERPRISES LLC DBA CONCORD TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded July 7, 2010, in Deed Book 174, Page 890 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT ONE, LOT 15:

SITUATED AND BEING IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE ABOUT 1-1/4 MILES WESTWARDLY FROM THE ALLARDT POST OFFICE BY WAY OF TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; WESTWARDLY TO THE RAY BROWN ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON THE RAY BROWN ROAD TO A ROADWAY CALLED SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON SILVER TRAIL TO A STAKE IN THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 15; THENCE WEST 100 FEET WITH THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SILVER TRAIL TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 20 DEG. EAST 258 FEET TO A POINT IN SILVER CREEK; THENCE WITH THE MEANDERS OF SILVER CREEK TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 14; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEG. WEST 255 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .59 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 15 OF SILVER LAKE ESTATES SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK ONE, PAGE 49, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

TRACT TWO, LOT 16:

SITUATED AND BEING IN THE FIRST(1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 1-1/4 MILES WESTWARDLY FROM THE ALLARDT POST OFFICE BY WAY OF THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY TO THE RAY BROWN ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON THE RAY BROWN ROAD APPROXIMATELY 700 FEET TO A ROAD ON THE WEST MARGIN KNOWN AS THE OLD MCGHEE ROAD AND ALSO KNOWN AS SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON SAID SILVER TRAIL A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 2,180 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID ROADWAY, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 17; THENCE NORTH 20 DEG. EAST 195 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO SILVER CREEK; THENCE NORTHEASTWARDLY WITH THE MEANDERS OF SILVER CREEK ROUGHLY 120 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 15 AT SAID CREEK; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEG. WEST 258 FEET WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 15 TO THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 15; THENCE NORTH 74 DEG. WEST WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 52/100 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 16 OF SILVER LAKE ESTATES, A SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 49, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

LOT 17:

SITUATED AND BEING IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 1 1/4 MILES WESTWARDLY FROM THE ALLARDT POST OFFICE BY WAY OF TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY TO THE RAY BROWN ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON THE RAY BROWN ROAD APPROXIMATELY 700 FEET TO A ROADWAY ON THE WEST MARGIN KNOWN AS THE OLD MCGHEE ROAD AND ALSO KNOWN AS SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON SAID SILVER TRAIL A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 2,180 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID ROADWAY, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 16 AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 20 DEG. EAST 190 FEET TO A STAKE AT SILVER CREEK; THENCE WITH THE MEANDERS OF SILVER CREEK NORTHWESTWARDLY APPROXIMATELY 110 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEG. WEST 232 FEET TO A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL SOUTH 74 DEG. EAST 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING .49 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 17 OF SILVER LAKE ESTATES SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 49, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

LOT 14:

SITUATED AND BEING IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ABOUT 6 1/2 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE BY WAY OF TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 SOUTHEASTWARDLY TO ALLARDT AND THE INTERSECTION OF SAID TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 WITH THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD NEAR ALLARDT POST OFFICE; THENCE WESTWARDLY ALONG TAYLOR PLACE ROAD TO RAY BROWN ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ALONG RAY BROWN ROAD ABOUT 700 FEET TO A ROADWAY INTERSECTING IN WEST MARGIN OF SAID RAY BROWN ROAD KNOWN AS OLD MCGHEE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY WITH THE OLD MCGHEE ROAD AND SILVER TRAIL ROADWAY ROUGHLY 1886 FEET TO A STAKE THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 13 AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 13 NORTH 20 DEG. EAST 303 FEET TO A STAKE AT OR NEAR THE CENTER OF SILVER CREEK; THENCE WESTWARDLY WITH THE MEANDERS OF SILVER CREEK APPROXIMATELY 130 FEET TO A STAKE, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 15; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF LOT 15 SOUTH 20 DEG. WEST 255 FEET TO A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL SOUTH 74 DEG. EAST 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING .64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 14 OF SILVER LAKE ESTATE SUBDIVISION.

Parcel ID: 085DA03200000000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1020 SILVER TRAIL DRIVE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): MARY WEHRMAN AND VICTOR WEHRMAN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846



ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Fentress County Government will be accepting bids for Clarkrange Fire Hall Remodel. Bid specs can be picked up from Tyler Arms either through email at tyler.arms@fentresscountytn.gov or by calling to request 931-752-8971. All Bids must be sealed and mailed to the Fentress County Finance office, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tn 38556, or mailed to P.O. Box 800, Jamestown, Tn. 38556 by 2:00 P.M on December 23rd, 2019. Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M on December 23rd, 2019 at the Fentress County ECD Room in the Courthouse. For an appointment to have an onsite walkthrough call Edwin Cravens at 931-397-2811.

Fentress County Government reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. It is the policy of Fentress County Government to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 49CFR, Part 26; related statutes and regulations to the end that no person shall be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of; or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against should contact Fentress County Government, Office of Human Resources, Becky Crockett, Title VI Coordinator, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, 931-879-3010.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-60

Estate of Charles Edward Ward, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 5th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Charles Edward Ward, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 5th day of December, 2019.

Tammy L. Bolek

Executor for the Estate of

Charles Edward Ward

1020 North Shady Lane Loop

Clarkrange, TN 38553

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Betty J. Hicks and Jerry Hicks executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through The Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Mary Ruth Tackett, Trustee(s), which was dated June 23, 2006, and recorded on June 29, 2006 in Book 102, Page 190, Instrument Number 06002743 in Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 15, 2020, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of Highway 127 South to the Taylor Place Road; thence eastwardly on Taylor Place Road approximately one-third of a mile to the Tinchtown Road; thence southwardly on the Tinchtown Road passing the Allardt to Banner Springs Road and continuing south on the Gatewood Ford Road a total distance of approximately 8.5 miles to a point across from the Old Turnpike Road and BEGINNING at an iron pin located southwardly about 165 feet from the middle of a gravel driveway on the west side of the Gatewood Ford Road opposite the Old Turnpike Road junction, which pin at the gravel driveway is the northeast corner of the parent tract, and running thence from said beginning corner and with the west side of the Gatewood Ford Road, south 0 degree 20 minutes west 20 feet to an iron pin and south 1 degree 44 minutes west 83.9 feet to an iron pin on the west margin of Gatewood Ford Road; thence leaving the road and severing the property of Betty June Hicks, south 58 degrees 2 minutes west 154.53 feet to an iron pin; thence south 43 degrees 26 minutes west 41.39 feet to an iron pin; thence north 50 degrees 10 minutes west 147.26 feet to an iron pin located north 59 degrees 35 minutes east 178.15 feet from the westernmost corner of the parent tract; thence continuing severing the tract, north 40 degrees 53 minutes east 254.21 to an iron pin; thence south 56 degrees 58 minutes east 129.86 feet to the beginning corner and containing one (1) acre, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by Foy Survey Company for Betty June Hicks, Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730, dated March 20, 2006, Drawing #4846.

Subject to mineral reservations made by prior owners.

Being a portion of the lands described in the deed from Rosie Tinch, surviving tenant by the entireties with Everett Tinch, deceased, to Betty June Hicks, recorded in Book 68, Page 559, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 115, Part of Parcel 3.01

Parcel ID Number: 11500301000

Address/Description: 4804 Gatewood Ford Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): Betty June Hicks.

Other Interested Party(ies): Discover Bank; Tennessee Housing Development Agency; Midland Funding LLC; and Discover Bank.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road,

Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 19-14152 FC01



NOTICE OF FILING OF BANK MERGER ACT APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that SmartBank, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has filed applications with the Federal Reserve Board and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions for permission to merge with Progressive Savings Bank, Jamestown, Tennessee. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application, including the record of performance of applicant banks in helping to meet local credit needs. You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30309-4470. The comment period will not end before January 8, 2020. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Kathryn Haney, Assistant Vice President, at (404) 498-7298. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.



NOTICE OF SALE OF VEHICLEs

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the Union Bank Impound Lot on North Main Street on Saturday, December 21st at 10:00 a.m. and which vehicles are described as follows:

2007 CHEVY SILVERADO (White)

VIN: 2GCEK19J071712069

2003 GMC (Black)

VIN: 2GTEC19X931319022

2005 BUICK (Grey)

VIN: 2G4WS52J051107029

2006 FREIGHTLINER (Black)

VIN: 1FUJA6CK96LWO9248

2000 CHEVY S10 TRUCK (Grey) VIN:1GCDT14W7YK297877

1993 HONDA PRELUDE (Maroon) VIN: JHMBA8142PC002507

2006 CHEVY COBALT (Gold)

VIN: 1GAK55F867797776

2018 PUMA CAMPER

VIN: 4X4TPUZ2XJP069172

2006 TOYOTA TACOMA (Red)

VIN: 5TEUX42N76Z224730

1990 CHEVY INTERNATIONAL DUMP TRUCK (Yellow)

VIN: 1GBM7D151LV105987

20’ PINTEL HITCH TRAILER (Yellow) VIN: 4MNOP2525T0000144

*NO BUYERS PREMIUM**

Any announcements made day of sale supersedes any and all advertisements. All sales are final. Any buyer with the winning bid, buyer is responsible to purchase vehicle and remove the vehicle the following Monday or Tuesday at the Union Bank office in Jamestown.



Not responsible

I will not be responsible for any debt other than my own.

Steve Papovich



NOTICE

The Fentress County Industrial Development Board will meet in a Joint Work Session with the Fentress County Commission on December 19th, 2019 6:00 p.m at the Historic Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.



notice

The Fentress County Jail Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. December 19th, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department, Located at Justice Center Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556.



NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission’s regular monthly meeting, scheduled for December 24, 2019 has been cancelled due to the Christmas Holiday.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder



NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 214 N. Crabtree Street, Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Taylor Reagen leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Taylor Reagen for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #91 at the 214 N. Crabtree Street location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #91.



NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Lucille Crabtree leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Lucille Crabtree for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #58 & 59, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #58 & 59.



NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Darrell Conatser leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Darrell Conatser for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #43, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #43.



NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Ashley Matthews leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Ashley Matthews for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #42, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #42.



NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Willie Hicks leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Willie Hicks for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #49 & 65, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #49 & 65.



NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Gary Campbell leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Gary Campbell for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #11, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #11.



NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Erica Bebley leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Erica Bebley for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #29, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #29.

