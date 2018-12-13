Legal Notices For The Week Of December 12, 2018

December 13, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 26, 2007, by Denton O. Jones and wife, Kellye R. Jones, and Eddison R. Cooper, said Deed of Trust being recorded at Book 125, Page 331, as modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated September 28, 2009, recorded in Book 164, Page 926, and as further modified by a Modification Agreement dated January 30, 2013, appearing of record at Book 210, Page 478, as further modified by a Modification and Extension Agreement dated April 14, 2016, appearing of record at Book 254, Page 837, all in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, to which instruments specific reference is hereby made, will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands, the property described below.

Sale Date and Location: December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in that certain Warranty Deed at Book 125, Page 329 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and commonly known as 1232 Heiness Road, Allardt, TN 38504

Property Address: 1232 Heiness Road, Allardt, TN 38504. Tax Map Identification No.: 087-010.10 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: Microf, LLC

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 30th day of November, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden, Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers,

Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(12-5-12-19-3tc)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission, meeting as the Board of Zoning Appeals, will meet and hold a public hearing on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 12:00 at Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit public comments regarding a variance request to use the existing framework for a billboard sign on the east side of the building that is located at 108 East Central Avenue. The application for this request, submitted by I.W. S. Services, is on file at Jamestown City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing.

Lyndon Baines, Mayor

(12-5-12-2tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

APRIL MECHELLE DISHMAN and

JOHNNY CARSON DISHMAN,

Petitioners,

v.

JEREMY T. CALDWELL

Respondent.

IN RE:

AVERY MAXINE CALDWELL

D.O.B. 11-21-2013

CASE NO. 18-47

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

In this cause, it appearing from the Motion, that the Respondent, Jeremy T. Caldwell, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, in said county, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioners’ attorney, Amanda M. Howard, whose address is P.O. Box 924, Jamestown, TN 38556, and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Jeremy T. Caldwell.

This 3rd day of December 2018.

Amanda M. Howard

Attorney at Law

(12-5-12-19-26-4tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-62

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Gladys Retha Lee Brown, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Gladys Retha Lee Brown deceased, who died the 24th day of October, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 4th day of December, 2018.

Ray Voiles

Melissa Christiansen

Co-Executors of Estate of

Gladys Retha Lee Brown

3019 Rugby Pike

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(12-12-19-2tp)

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board will meet in their monthly meeting Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. in the Community & Economic Development Room of the Courthouse.

(12-12-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-63

Estate of Lloyd Denton Potter, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 6th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Lloyd Denton Potter, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 6th day of December, 2018.

Melissa Asberry

Executrix for the

Estate of Lloyd Denton Potter

136 East Wind Lane

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor, Chief Deputy

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(12-12-19-2tp)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

Case No. 18-60

DEBORAH DAVIS

Petitioner

vs.

LORI JOHNSON

Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent, LORI JOHNSON, and she cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon her person.

The Respondent, Lori Johnson is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Partition of Real Property, depicted as Map 53 Parcel 81.00 consisting of 14 acres more or less, on attorney Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks and a hearing is set for January 28, 2019 in the Chancery Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 4th day of December, 2018.

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(12-12-19-26; 1-2-4tc)

2019 ambulance billing bids