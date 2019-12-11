Legal Notices For The Week Of December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019

OWNER: Fentress County Board of Education, 1011 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Sealed bids for the Reroof of the South Fentress School will be received by Tyler Arms, Director, Fentress County Finance Department, 101 Main Street, c/o Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.The date and closing time to submit bids is 9:00 AM CT, Thursday, December 19th, 2019; bids will be publically opened at this location. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at 9:00 am CT, beginning at South Fentress Elementary. The purpose of this meeting is to explain the scope of work and to provide an opportunity for bidders to ask questions about the project. Attendance is not mandatory but is strongly encouraged.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:

Upland Design Group, Inc. – Crossville, Tennessee

Fentress County Finance Dept. – Jamestown, Tennessee

Builder’s Exchange of Tennessee – Knoxville, Tennessee

Electronic documents may be obtained by each interested General Contractor upon request to the Architect at the office of Upland Design Group, Inc., located in the 362 Industrial Blvd., Crossville, Tennessee, telephone (931) 484-7541. Addenda will only be sent to bidders on record at the Architect’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Fentress County Government will be accepting bids for Clarkrange Fire Hall Remodel. Bid specs can be picked up from Tyler Arms either through email at tyler.arms@fentresscountytn.gov or by calling to request 931-752-8971. All Bids must be sealed and mailed to the Fentress County Finance office, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tn 38556, or mailed to P.O. Box 800, Jamestown, Tn. 38556 by 2:00 P.M on December 23rd, 2019. Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M on December 23rd, 2019 at the Fentress County ECD Room in the Courthouse. For an appointment to have an onsite walkthrough call Edwin Cravens at 931-397-2811.

Fentress County Government reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. It is the policy of Fentress County Government to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 49CFR, Part 26; related statutes and regulations to the end that no person shall be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of; or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against should contact Fentress County Government, Office of Human Resources, Becky Crockett, Title VI Coordinator, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, 931-879-3010.

Notice

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-60

Estate of Charles Edward Ward, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 5th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Charles Edward Ward, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 5th day of December, 2019.

Tammy L. Bolek

Executor for the Estate of

Charles Edward Ward

1020 North Shady Lane Loop

Clarkrange, TN 38553

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE OF SALE OF VEHICLEs

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the Union Bank Impound Lot on North Main Street on Saturday, December 21st at 10:00 a.m. and which vehicles are described as follows:

2007 CHEVY SILVERADO (White)

VIN: 2GCEK19J071712069

2003 GMC (Black)

VIN: 2GTEC19X931319022

2005 BUICK (Grey)

VIN: 2G4WS52J051107029

2006 FREIGHTLINER (Black)

VIN: 1FUJA6CK96LWO9248

2000 CHEVY S10 TRUCK (Grey) VIN:1GCDT14W7YK297877

1993 HONDA PRELUDE (Maroon) VIN: JHMBA8142PC002507

2006 CHEVY COBALT (Gold)

VIN: 1GAK55F867797776

2018 PUMA CAMPER

VIN: 4X4TPUZ2XJP069172

2006 TOYOTA TACOMA (Red)

VIN: 5TEUX42N76Z224730

1990 CHEVY INTERNATIONAL DUMP TRUCK (Yellow)

VIN: 1GBM7D151LV105987

20’ PINTEL HITCH TRAILER (Yellow) VIN: 4MNOP2525T0000144

*NO BUYERS PREMIUM**

Any announcements made day of sale supersedes any and all advertisements. All sales are final. Any buyer with the winning bid, buyer is responsible to purchase vehicle and remove the vehicle the following Monday or Tuesday at the Union Bank office in Jamestown.

Not responsible

I will not be responsible for any debt other than my own.

Steve Papovich

NOTICE

The Fentress County Industrial Development Board will meet in a Joint Work Session with the Fentress County Commission on December 19th, 2019 6:00 p.m at the Historic Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

notice

The Fentress County Jail Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. December 19th, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department, Located at Justice Center Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556.

notice

The Fentress County Budget Committee will meet Monday December 16th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse Located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tn. 38556.

notice

The Fentress County Commission will meet in Regular Session, Monday December 16th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tn. 38556.

