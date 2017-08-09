Legal Notices For The Week Of August 9, 2017

August 9, 2017

notice

notice

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

notice

The Fentress County Audit Committee will meet Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

notice

The Joint Economic and Community Development full and Executive Board will meet on Friday, August 18th, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the small courtroom. Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting.

notice

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, August 18th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room of the Fentress County Courthouse, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1NOTICE OF SALE

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from CASEY JONES and wife, RANDI JONES unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded April 23, 2014, in Record Book 225, Page 541 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated April 22, 2014, payable by Casey Jones and wife, Randi Jones to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 225, Page 539, and containing 5.25 acres, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2285 Pickett Park Highway, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 44, PARCEL 32.02 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 10, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 13, 2009, in Book No. 160, at Page 748, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Sabrina Dee Delk and Jesse Amos Delk, conveying certain property therein described to J. Phillip Jones as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, will, on September 28, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and beginning at an iron pin in the right-of-way of Model Farm Road and the southwesternmost corner of Lot No. 2 and running South 78° 27’ East 199.44 feet to an iron pin; thence South 07° 42’ West 154.48 feet to an iron pin the property line of Lot No. 4; thence North 82° 32’ WEST 196.80 feet to an iron pin in the edge of the right-of-way of Model Farm Road; thence with said road North 07° 00’ East 178.58 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.78 acre, more or less as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, TRLS No. 730, and being Lot No. 3 of said survey.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1003 Model Farm Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SABRINA DEE DELK

JESSE AMOS DELK

MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. MILLENNIUM LOAN AND THRIFT

CAVALRY SPV I, LLC

WALLACE YORK

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 313316

DATED July 27, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

OWNER: Fentress County Government, c/o Fentress County Finance Department, PO Box 800 / 103A Smith Street, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

Sealed bids for Fentress County Courthouse Beautification – Landscaping will be received by Marsha Delk, Fentress County Finance Department, 103 A Smith Street, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556. The date and closing time to submit bids is 8:30 a.m. CT, Friday, August 18th, 2017. Bids will be publicly opened at this location.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined and obtained at the Fentress County Executive’s Office.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of July, 2013, PATRICIA C. RANKIN did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 215, Page 535, recorded on July 12, 2013, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 21st July, 2017 and recorded in Record Book 272, Page 733; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 10:30 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 15th day of August, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress

County, Tennessee and roughly 1/2 mile southeastwardly from the courthouse in Jamestown by way of the Old Allardt Road and being Lots 35 & 36 of Lakeview Subdivision, which adjoins the north margin of Old Allardt Road, a plat of which is recorded in Deed Book I-4, Page 401 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property described in a deed from Larry Bruce Beaty and wife, Jane Beaty, to Stephen L. Rains, dated December 14, 1994, of record in Deed Book N-7, Page 306, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Subject to City of Jamestown Easements recorded in Book 3, Page 207 and Book 3, Page 235, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

EXCLUDING, however, from the above lots is the following described tract of land conveyed in a deed from Stephen L. Rains to Michael L. Miller and wife, Geannie Miller, dated August 22, 2000, and recorded in Book 4, Page 4, in the Register’S Office of Fentress County, Tennessee:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress

County, Tennessee, and being roughly 1.2 miles southeastwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, by way of the Old Allardt Road and being a portion of Lot 36 of Lakeview Subdivision, a plat of which subdivision is recorded in Deed Book I-4, Page 401, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and being further described as follows: Beginning at the easternmost point of Lot 37 of Lakeview Subdivision as it appears on the above-described plat and extending the existing lot line between Lot 37 (Ivie-Map 63K, Group D, Parcel 19-DB Q-5, Page 585) and Lot 38 (Miller-Map 63K, Group D, Parcel 18-DB E-8, Page 554) approximately 80 feet to the water line as shown on the subdivision plat, essentially bringing the Miller northwest line from Cross Street all the way to the “lake” as shown on the plat (DB I-4, Page 401); thence running south with the water line to the point in the water line common to Lots 36 and 38 on the plat; thence with the line separating Lots 36 and 38 of Lakeview Subdivision as shown on the plat (DB I-4, Page 401) back to the easternmost point of Lot 37, the point of beginning.

The conveyance is subject to the following restrictions which are binding upon the grantee and her successors and assigns, to-wit:

1. Only one residential structure per lot.

2. No outside toilet facilities.

3. No tar paper or rolled asphalt siding to be used on houses.

4. No used houses may be moved on the property.

5. Owners shall keep vacant lots clipped.

6. No junk or abandoned cars shall be permitted on the lots.

7. No swine or other commercial animals permitted.

8. No commercial buildings – residential only.

9. No garbage or refuse shall be kept on any of the

lots, except in sanitary containers.

10. A right-of-way is reserved for utilities on each lot.

Being the same property described in a General Warranty Deed from Stephen L. Rains to Barbara Carnahan, recorded on May 31, 2001, in Book 14, Page 315, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from BARBARA CARNAHAN to PATRICIA C. RANKIN, recorded on July 12, 2013, in Book 215, Page 532, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 63K, Group D, Parcel 20 (Lot 36)

Map 63K, Group D, Parcel 21 (Lot 35)

Street Address: 1106 Summitt Dr, Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 21st day of July, 2017.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 6, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 13, 2007, in Book No. 131, at Page 615, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Jeffrey Reynolds and Jaimi Reynolds, conveying certain property therein described to Kevin A O’Connor as Trustee for Household Financial Center Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on August 17, 2017 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOTS, TRACTS, OR PARCELS OF LAND, TO-WIT: LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ADJOINING THE WEST MARGIN OF TODD ROAD IN MARTHA WASHINGTON COMMUNITY AND ROUGHLY 18 MILES SOUTH OF THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, BY WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 127 16.46 MILES TO THE NEW MARTHA WASHINGTON ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY ALONG SAID ROAD 1.22 MILES TO TODD ROAD AND SOUTHWARDLY ALONG TODD ROAD ROUGHLY 3/10 OF A MILE AND BEGINNING AT A SET STONE ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE TODD ROAD AT DOOLEY ASHBURNS NORTHEAST CORNER, RUNNING THENCE WITH SAID ROAD NORTH 41 1/2 DEGREES EAST 277 FEET TO A STONE ON CARL MILLERS SOUTHEAST CORNER; RUNNING THENCE WITH MILLERS

LINE NORTH 50 DEGREES WEST 117 FEET TO A POST; THENCE NORTH 59 1/2 DEGREES WEST 674 FEET WITH ACKINSONS LINE TO A SET STONE ON THE BRANCH; THENCE UP SAID BRANCH WITH THE PETERS LINE SOUTH 8 1/2 DEGREES WEST 75 FEET SOUTH 6 DEGREES WEST 92 FEET; SOUTH 3 1/2 WEST 143 FEET TO A SET STONE, IT BEING DOOLEY ASHBURNS NORTHWEST CORNER; THENCE WITH ASHBURNS LINE SOUTH 59 1/2 DEGREES EAST 540 FEET TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 4.2 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 2096 Todd Road, Clarkrange, TN 38553

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JEFFREY REYNOLDS

JAIMI REYNOLDS

ESTATE OF JEFF REYNOLDS

HEIRS OF JEFF REYNOLDS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 322079

DATED July 18, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 13th day of October, 2007, Dannys La Hullier and Jorge Camelo did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 132, Page 60 recorded on November 19, 2007, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark, more fully described in said Re-assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 247, Page 930, recorded on November 18, 2015 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Re-Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 5 Lot 87, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 176, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Notes heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Notes has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Notes, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Notes and Deeds of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deeds of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deeds of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 17th day of August, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 11th, day of July, 2017.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER,

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of June, 2009, DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being PAYABLE to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 159, Page 656, recorded on June 16, 2009, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 20th July, 2017 and recorded in Record Book 272, Page 731; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 15th day of August, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Situated in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and BEGINNING on a set stone and stake located at the north right—of-way line of a public road, said corner being also the northeast corner of the lands of Louis Tarufelli and running thence north 84 degrees 30 minutes east with the boundary line of said Louis Tarufelli tract of land, 660 feet to an iron pin; thence running north 65 degrees 30 minutes west 1156 feet to an iron pin in the boundary line of the Baxter Wilson property; and running thence south 57 degrees 06 minutes east 150 feet to a stake on the north side of said road; thence running with the northwesterly right—of—way line of said road, south 56 degrees 20 minutes east 240 feet; south 26 degrees 30 minutes east 165 feet; thence south 42 degrees 50 minutes east 140 feet to the beginning, containing 4.6 acres, more or less.

Being the same property described in a deed from Kelly C. Ohmstead and wife, Lallon L. Ohmstead, to Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan, recorded in Deed Book T—7, Page 58, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Also, being the same property described in a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure from Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan to Progressive Savings Bank, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 652, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK to DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 654, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 122, Parcel 5.02

Street Address: 1561 Press Beaty Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 21st day of August, 2017.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

Other Interested Parties:

THDA

Attn: Lamar Brooks

Andrew Jackson Building Third Floor

502 Deaderick St.

Nashville, TN 37243

