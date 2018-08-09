Legal Notices For The Week Of August 8, 2018

August 9, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 30, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 1, 2015, in Book No. 239, at Page 467, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Joseph Adam Draughn and Katheryn Elizabeth Draughn, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guaranty Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on August 28, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the Second Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and about one mile west of the Fairview Church House and Beginning on a set stone corner and running thence eastwardly 4 ½ poles to a set stone; thence northwardly 15 poles to a set stone; thence westwardly 5 poles to a set stone In the David Pennycuff line; thence with the Pennycuff line to the Double Top Road; thence with said roadway to the beginning, and containing 5 acres, more or less.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 2104 Double Top Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JOSEPH ADAM DRAUGHN

KATHERYN ELIZABETH DRAUGHN

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331560

DATED July 23, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

W&A No. 331560

(8-1-8-15-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 8, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 18, 2006, in Book No. 106, at Page 792, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Roy Lisk and Linda Lisk, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss, ESQ. as Trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-2.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-2, will, on August 23, 2018 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and beginning at an iron (old) in the northern edge of the right of way of Wildwood Lane; thence with the northern edge of the right of way of Wildwood Lane North 80 deg. 08 minutes West 166.39 feet to an iron pin (new); thence leaving said right of way and severing the parent tract North 10 deg. 16 minutes East 199.66 feet to an iron pin (new); thence with the southern line of Wildwood Acres subdivision South 82 deg. 05 minutes East 158.31 feet to a car jack; thence with the western line of George Upchurch South 07 deg 38 minutes West 205.19 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.75 acre, more or less, as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 945 Wildwood Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556-5819

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

ROY LISK

LINDA LISK

W&A No. 331614 1

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331614

DATED July 23, 2018

WILSON ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

W&A No. 331614

(8-1-8-15-3tc)

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CONTRACT COMPLETION

Fentress County, Owner T & J Builders/ Quality Builders, Contractor

Fentress County hereby gives notice to the public of the apparent completion of CDBG Project Edison # 1519 with T & J Builders of Cookeville, TN and Quality Builders of Sparta, TN for the 2016 Fentress County Pall Mall Emergency Shelter CDBG Project. All persons, suppliers, laborers, and any other parties with claims against the contractor related to the recently completed project should contact J. Michael Cross at Fentress County Courthouse, PO Box 1128, Jamestown, TN 38556 or 931-879-7713 before Thursday, August 23, 2018 at which time the project will be closed out subject to any documented claims.

(8-8-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE OF VEHICLE

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicle’s and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder during an online auction that will run from August 10th thru August 25th. The auction site will be www.bestway-auction.net. Vehicles are described as follows:

2002 Dodge

VIN; 3D7HU18NX2G118249

2001 Dodge

VIN: 1B4HS28N21F543774

2008 Chevy

VIN: 1G1ZG57B08F234857

2007 Dodge

VIN: 2D4GP44L47R242170

1997 Long Tractor 4×4

Cody Hamby

Collection Officer

Union Bank

8-8-1tc)

Notice

Notice of intent to exceed certified tax rate

The Fentress County Board of Commission of Fentress County will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday , August 14th, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. on the County’s intent to exceed the certified (tax neutral) property tax rate. This public hearing will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse, in the Economic and Community Development Conference Room (RM 201), located at 101 Main Street Jamestown, TN. 38556. The certified tax rate as defined by T. C. A 67-5-1701 is $1.8534 per $100 of assessed valuation. The County’s proposed FY 2018-2019 budget, if adopted, will require a proposed tax levy of $1.93 per $100 of assessed valuation.

(8-8-1tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 28, 2010, executed by John Henry Smith, Jr. and Ashley Woods, husband and wife, to Freida Lowery, Trustee, for CitiFinancial, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on April 30, 2010, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 172 Page 191 and Instrument Number 10001175.

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 16, 2018, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Fentress County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Fentress, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

The following described real estate: Lying and being in the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, being a part of Entry No. 485, Grant No. 5484, and also being a part of Lot No. 48, south of the Base Line of plat one of the Clarke Lands, which plat is of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, in Deed Book Q, Page 1; and also being a part of A 13.4 acre tract of land conveyed from Charles R. Gernt and Phillip Gernt to Jerome Sims, Dated June 19, 1964, and recorded in the Registers Office of Fentress county, Tennessee, in Deed Book F-4, Page 475, ET SEQ; and beginning on a set stone, the northeast corner of the above-mentioned Gernt-SIMS tract; thence north 85 1/4 degrees west 31 poles 11 links with the north boundary line of said Gernt-SIMS Tract of land to the northwest comer of the same; thence running South 4 1/4 degrees 7-17West 25 poles 12 1/2 links with the west boundary line of said Gernt SIMS tract to an iron stake; thence running south 85 1/4 degrees East 31 poles 11 links to a stake in the east line of the said GERNT-SIMS Tract of land; thence running North 4 1/2 degrees East 25 poles 12 1/2 links with the East boundary line of said tract of land to the beginning, containing 4 acres, more or less. TAX ID: 97-031.01

Being the same fee simple property conveyed by General Warranty Deed from William David Smith to John Henry Smith, Jr., dated 05/12/1995 recorded on 05/19/1995 in Book WD P7, Page 1 in Fentress county records, State of TN.

Tax ID: 097 031.01

Parcel ID: 097 031.01 000

Commonly known as 199 Peters Ford Court, Jamestown, TN 38556

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: John Henry Smith, Jr.

Other Interested Parties: Ashley Woods

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: John Henry Smith, Jr. and Ashley Woods.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

5751 Uptain Road

Suite 514

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2191-968A

(7-25; 8-1-8-3tc)

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided for in that certain Deed of Trust dated December 8, 2008, of record in Book 150, Page 607,

Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, from JERRY ANDERSON

WINNINGHAM AND WIFE BARBARA SUE WINNINGHAM to James Elder,

Trustee, securing the indebtedness therein described, which indebtedness is now due and unpaid,

and has been declared in default by the lawful owner and holder thereof; and

The undersigned, JAMES REED BROWN, Successor Trustee, having been appointed Successor Trustee on June 22, 2016, of record in Book 256, Page 354, in the

Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to serve in the place and stead of James Elder,

Trustee.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JAMES REED BROWN, Successor Trustee, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, having been requested by People’s Bank and Trust Company of Pickett County, the owner and holder of said indebtedness so to do, and by virtue of the authority and power vested in me by said Deed of Trust, will on SEPTEMBER 7, 2018, AT 1:00 p.m., prevailing time, at the FENTRESS COUNTY COURTHOUSE in Jamestown, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser), free from the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, elective share, and all other exemptions of Borrower of every kind, all of which have been expressly waived by Borrower, the following described property in FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book C-8, Page 370 and Book 46, Page 637.Tax Map 114, Parcel 20.00.

Property Address: 301 Gatewood Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556

Being the property conveyed in a Quitclaim Deed from Howard Terry and William J. Campbell to Barbara Sue Winningham, by deed dated December 23, 1998, of record in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Deed Book C-8, Page 370; and a General Warranty Deed from Grover Hicks and wife Elva Hicks to Barbara Winningham, by deed dated February 28, 2003, of record in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Book 46, Page 637.

EXCLUSION:

Lying and being in the First (Old Twelfth) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, to-wit:

BEGINNING on a iron pin (new) on the South side of Gatewood Ford Road; thence severing the lands of Barbara Sue Winningham South 03057’ West a distance of 97.00 feet to a iron pin (new) in the center of Old Turnpike Road; thence with the center of said road North 84017’ West a distance of 49.95 feet to a wood post; thence North 71000’ West a distance of 131.66 feet to a iron pin (new); thence North 67041’ West a distance of 183.84 feet to a point on the South side of Gatewood Ford Road and the center of said Old Turnpike Road; thence with the South side of said Gatewood Ford Road South 82015’ East a distance of 172.83 feet; thence South 88049’ East a distance of 130.06 feet to a wood post; thence North 83041’ East a distance of 50.10 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 0.39 acres of land more or less.

However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Said sale shall be subject to any restrictions, reservations, conditions and liens of record applicable to said property, and is further subject to any County real property taxes against said property.

INTERESTED PARTIES: JERRY ANDERSON WINNINGHAM

301 Gatewood Lane

Jamestown, TN 38556

BARBARA SUE WINNINGHAM

301 Gatewood Lane

Jamestown, TN 38556

PEOPLE’S BANK AND TRUST COMPANY OF PICKETT COUNTY

19 Courthouse Square, Byrdstown, TN 38549

HOLDER OF INDEBTEDNESS

THIS 2nd day of August, 2018 James Reed Brown

Successor Trustee

8500 Highway 111, Suite 100

Byrdstown, TN 38549

931-864-2889 #021403

(8-8-15-22-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

NO. P-18-39

Estate of Judy Kay Stevens, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of August, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Judy Kay Stevens, deceased, who died the 28th day July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clark & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 1st day of August, 2018.

Michael Scott Stevens

Trina Dee Stevens

Co-Administrators

Estate of Judy Kay Stevens

1033B Nottingham Drive

Cookeville, TN 38506

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(8-8-15-2tp)

