Legal Notices For The Week Of August 23, 2017

August 23, 2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated AUGUST 7, 2007, executed by GUADALUPE SOTO, AND WIFE, ELIZABETH SOTO, to MATT B. MURFREE, A RESIDENT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE, Trustee, of record in BOOK 126, PAGE 48, for the benefit of GUARANTY TRUST COMPANY, EXISTING UNDER THE LAWS OF TN, 316 ROBERT ROSE DRIVE, MURFREESBORO, TN 37129, in the Register’s Office for FENTRESS County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Office for FENTRESS County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was last assigned to TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY BY AND THROUGH ITS SERVICER AND AUTHORIZED AGENT, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2017, AT 11:00 A.M. (LOCAL TIME), AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE FENTRESS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN JAMESTOWN, FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in FENTRESS County, Tennessee, to wit:

PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS, TENNESSEE:

IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

MAP 85C GROUP A PARCEL 3.00

SITUATED IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 3-1/2 MILES SOUTHEASTWARDLY FOR THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF BUT NOT ADJACENT TO THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD, AND BEING LOT NUMBER 3 OF COLYER ESTATES, PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK ONE, PAGE 7, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION; AND FOR SOURCE OF TITLE REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO THE DEED FROM HATTIE LEE COLDITZ TO FRANK COLYER, ET UX, DATED AUGUST 2, 1949, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Q-3, PAGE 162, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE; AND THE DEED FROM FRANK COLYER TO JUANITA COLYER, DATED OCTOBER 12, 1973, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Z-4, PAGE 299, OF SAID REGISTER’S OFFICE.

SUBJECT TO SUCH MINERAL RESERVATIONS AS SET OUT IN THE DEED FROM BRIER HILL COLLIERS TO HORACE LEE RECORDED JANUARY 11, 1933, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Y-2, PAGE 424 OF THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GUADALUPE SOTO BY VIRTUE OF A WARRANTY DEED FROM MATLOOB A. KHAN, M.D., DATED AUGUST 7, 2007, OF RECORD IN BOOK 126, PAGE 45, REGISTER’S OFFICE, FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

SEE ALSO QUITCLAIM DEED OF RECORD IN BOOK 127, PAGE 835, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 108 COLYERS LOOP, JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE 38556.

MAP 085C GRP A PARCEL 003.00

THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.

THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE

IN THE EVENT THE HIGHEST BIDDER DOES NOT HONOR THE HIGHEST BID WITHIN 24 HOURS, THE NEXT HIGHEST BIDDER AT THE NEXT HIGHEST BID WILL BE DEEMED THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE OF RECORD

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This is improved property known as 108 COLYERS LOOP, JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE 38556.

J. PHILLIP JONES/ JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

1800 HAYES STREET

NASHVILLE, TN 37203

(615) 254-4430

www.phillipjoneslaw.com

F17-0657

Notice To Creditors

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-17-35

Estate of Maurine Smith Wright, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 10th day of August, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of Maurine Smith Wright, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 10th day of August, 2017.

Randall Wright

Dwight Wright

Co-Executors

Estate of Deceased

Maurine Smith Wright

951 Allardt Highway

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Drive

Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-36

Estate of Richard Gulino, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2017, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Richard Gulino, deceased, who died the 7th day August, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 18th day of August, 2017.

Debralee Ike

Executrix

Estate of Richard Gulino

218 Eagle Bluff

Jamestown, TN 38556

Pamela A. Kissel

Attorney for Estate

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE

To all parents of students, students, teachers, maintenance personnel and other persons involved with Fentress County Schools. This notification is required to meet the ASBESTOS HAZARD EMERGENCY RESPONSE ACT of 1986, Public Law 99-519, Code of Federal Regulations Title 40 Part 763 (AHERA). All Fentress County Schools have onsite management plans. Periodic surveillance is conducted every six months. Every three years a reinspection is completed. The Management Plan is available in the office of all schools for review. Debbie Howard is the LEA Designated Person and can be reached at the Board of Education Office. Phone # is 879-9218.

Notice

The Fentress County Building Committee will meet Monday, August 28th, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD Room. Open to the public.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

SCOTT BALDWIN and MICHAEL KHIM BALDWIN,

Petitioners

Vs.

KAREN RENEE BALDWIN GERARD, KEVIN BRIAN BALDWIN, and DOUGLAS LEE BALDWIN,

Respondents

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-09 LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on July 14, 2017, in the above-styled case, I will on the 16th day of September, 2017, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 1205 Baldwin Gulf Road, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127 South to the Martha Washington Road; thence westwardly on the Martha Washington Road approximately 2.1 miles to the Baldwin Gulf Road; thence northwardly on the Baldwin Gulf Road approximately 2,925 feet, and beginning at a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the base of a Foy Survey pvc post (found), in the western right-of-way of said road at the southeast corner of the Henry Gunter tract described in Deed Book C-8, Page 205; thence with said right-of-way, south 11 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds west 251.63 feet to an iron pin (found) on the north side of a common or shared driveway, the northeast corner of the Randall Lowe tract described in Book 41, Page 410; thence with the north line of Lowe, north 87 degrees 31 minutes 15 seconds west 278.65 feet to a 4” wood fence post (found); thence north 86 degrees 03 minutes 08 seconds west 481.14 feet to a set stone (found); thence north 03 degrees 20 minutes 49 seconds east 386.51 feet to a set stone (found); thence north 30 degrees 01 minute 27 seconds west 735.00 feet to a set stone (found) in the south line of the Elzie Baldwin tract described in Deed Book W-7, Page 155; thence south 88 degrees 50 minutes 09 seconds east 116.84 feet to a set stone (found); thence north 86 degrees 33 minutes 31 seconds east 371.66 feet to a Foy Survey pvc post (found); thence south 19 degrees 37 minutes 38 seconds east 105.71 feet to a pvc post (found); thence south 48 degrees 02 minutes 13 seconds east 144.13 feet to a pvc post (found); thence south 45 degrees 10 minutes 31 seconds east 264.35 feet to a pvc post (found); thence south 02 degrees 36 minutes 53 seconds east 119.00 feet to a steel post (found), the northwest corner of Gunter (C-8, Page 205); thence with the line of Gunter, south 03 degrees 04 minutes 52 seconds east 275.83 feet to a utility pole (found); thence south 78 degrees 21 minutes 45 seconds east 182.40 feet to a pvc post (found); thence south 78 degrees 41 minutes 31 seconds east 139.48 feet to the point of beginning, containing 14.17 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, Timothy L. Goad, TRLS #1748, Drawing #6017-01, dated August 16, 2017.

The previous and last conveyance being the lands described in the deed from Monnie Baldwin to Morris Lee Baldwin, recorded July 22, 1998, in Deed Book A-8, Page 723, and the lands described in the deed from Elzie Baldwin to Morris L. Baldwin and wife, Betty Ann Baldwin, recorded March 14, 1962, in Deed Book D-4, Page 159, both being recorded in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 137, Part of Parcel 4.00

TRACT TWO:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127 South to the Martha Washington Road; thence westwardly on the Martha Washington Road approximately 2.1 miles to the Baldwin Gulf Road; thence northwardly on the Baldwin Gulf Road approximately 2,475 feet and beginning on a steel post (found) on the east right-of-way of Baldwin Gulf Road in the north line of the Carl Garrett tract described in Book 158, Page 735, and the southwest corner of the parcel herein described; thence with said right-of-way along a curve having a radius of 240.00 feet, a delta angle of 40 degrees 28 minutes 21 seconds, a chord bearing of north 08 degrees 45 minutes 44 seconds west, a chord length of 166.03 feet, and an arc length of 169.53 feet along the curve to a point; thence north 11 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds east tangent to said curve 246.22 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey, a corner of the Lisa Hodges tract described in Book 197, Page 62; thence leaving the right-of-way, south 67 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds east 490.75 feet to a set stone (found), a corner of Hodges in the west line of the Bobby Ledbetter tract described in Deed Book K-4, Page 396; thence south 04 degrees 07 minutes 27 seconds west 214.50 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the northeast corner of Garrett (158, 735); thence north 89 degrees 57 minutes 41 seconds west 460.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.48 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, Timothy L. Goad, TRLS #1748, Drawing #6017-01, dated August 16, 2017.

The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Emmet L. Baldwin and Clara E. Baldwin Threet to Morris L. Baldwin, recorded August 6, 1976, in Deed Book I-5, Page 340, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 137, Part of Parcel 4.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 21st day of August, 2017.

JOHN B. NISBET, III

DANIELS & NISBET

Attorneys for Petitioners

P.O. Box 13

Livingston, TN 38570

615-823-6177

LINDA SMITH

CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from TOMMY WIGGINS unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded May 13, 2014 in Record Book 226, Page 235 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated May 12, 2014, payable by Tommy Wiggins to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on September 14, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 171, Page 269, and commonly known as Lot 19 Sunshine Estates, containing 2.58 acres.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1023 Sunshine Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 44-B, Group A, Control Map 44-G, PARCEL 35.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

Notice

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a special called meeting Tuesday, August 29th at 5:00 p.m. held at City Hall. On the agenda; interviews to fill position of City Police Officer, and Hiring of City Police Officer.

Mayor Darlene Monday Davis

Notice FCG State Comptrollers Hotline

