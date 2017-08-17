Legal Notices For The Week Of August 16, 2017

August 17, 2017

notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

Notice

The City of Jamestown will hold a Special Called Meeting on Monday, August 21st at 5:00 p.m. at the City Hall.

(8-16-1tc)

notice

The Joint Economic and Community Development full and Executive Board will meet on Friday, August 18th, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the small courtroom. Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting.

(8-9-16-2tc)

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING TO MEET

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(8-16-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a work session Monday, August 21st, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The work session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 MaIn Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work session is open to the public.

(8-16-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in regular session Monday, August 21st, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(8-16-1tc)

Planning Commission Meeting

The Fentress County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 12:00 pm in the Fentress County Courthouse. The agenda for the planning commission meeting is as follows:

1.Call to order.

2.Opening Prayer

3.Approval of July 21, 2017 minutes.

4.Training.

5.Other business as necessary.

6.Adjourn.

CTL

(8-16-1tc)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission, meeting as the Board of Zoning Appeals, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request to place a single-wide mobile home on property at 526 North Norris Street. The property is in the R-2 High Density Residential District. The application for this request, submitted by Jimmie Rose, is on file at Jamestown City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(8-16-1tc)

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1NOTICE OF NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 10, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 13, 2009, in Book No. 160, at Page 748, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Sabrina Dee Delk and Jesse Amos Delk, conveying certain property therein described to J. Phillip Jones as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, will, on September 28, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and beginning at an iron pin in the right-of-way of Model Farm Road and the southwesternmost corner of Lot No. 2 and running South 78° 27’ East 199.44 feet to an iron pin; thence South 07° 42’ West 154.48 feet to an iron pin the property line of Lot No. 4; thence North 82° 32’ WEST 196.80 feet to an iron pin in the edge of the right-of-way of Model Farm Road; thence with said road North 07° 00’ East 178.58 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.78 acre, more or less as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, TRLS No. 730, and being Lot No. 3 of said survey.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1003 Model Farm Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SABRINA DEE DELK

JESSE AMOS DELK

MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. MILLENNIUM LOAN AND THRIFT

W&A No. 313316 1

CAVALRY SPV I, LLC

WALLACE YORK

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 313316

DATED July 27, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(8-2-9-16-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated AUGUST 7, 2007, executed by GUADALUPE SOTO, AND WIFE, ELIZABETH SOTO, to MATT B. MURFREE, A RESIDENT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE, Trustee, of record in BOOK 126, PAGE 48, for the benefit of GUARANTY TRUST COMPANY, EXISTING UNDER THE LAWS OF TN, 316 ROBERT ROSE DRIVE, MURFREESBORO, TN 37129, in the Register’s Office for FENTRESS County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Office for FENTRESS County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was last assigned to TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY BY AND THROUGH ITS SERVICER AND AUTHORIZED AGENT, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2017, AT 11:00 A.M. (LOCAL TIME), AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE FENTRESS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN JAMESTOWN, FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in FENTRESS County, Tennessee, to wit:

PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS, TENNESSEE:

IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

MAP 85C GROUP A PARCEL 3.00

SITUATED IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 3-1/2 MILES SOUTHEASTWARDLY FOR THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF BUT NOT ADJACENT TO THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD, AND BEING LOT NUMBER 3 OF COLYER ESTATES, PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK ONE, PAGE 7, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION; AND FOR SOURCE OF TITLE REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO THE DEED FROM HATTIE LEE COLDITZ TO FRANK COLYER, ET UX, DATED AUGUST 2, 1949, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Q-3, PAGE 162, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE; AND THE DEED FROM FRANK COLYER TO JUANITA COLYER, DATED OCTOBER 12, 1973, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Z-4, PAGE 299, OF SAID REGISTER’S OFFICE.

SUBJECT TO SUCH MINERAL RESERVATIONS AS SET OUT IN THE DEED FROM BRIER HILL COLLIERS TO HORACE LEE RECORDED JANUARY 11, 1933, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Y-2, PAGE 424 OF THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GUADALUPE SOTO BY VIRTUE OF A WARRANTY DEED FROM MATLOOB A. KHAN, M.D., DATED AUGUST 7, 2007, OF RECORD IN BOOK 126, PAGE 45, REGISTER’S OFFICE, FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

SEE ALSO QUITCLAIM DEED OF RECORD IN BOOK 127, PAGE 835, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 108 COLYERS LOOP, JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE 38556.

MAP 085C GRP A PARCEL 003.00

THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.

THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE

IN THE EVENT THE HIGHEST BIDDER DOES NOT HONOR THE HIGHEST BID WITHIN 24 HOURS, THE NEXT HIGHEST BIDDER AT THE NEXT HIGHEST BID WILL BE DEEMED THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE OF RECORD

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This is improved property known as 108 COLYERS LOOP, JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE 38556.

J. PHILLIP JONES/ JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

1800 HAYES STREET

NASHVILLE, TN 37203

(615) 254-4430

www.phillipjoneslaw.com

F17-0657

(8-16-23-30-3tc)

Notice To Creditors

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-17-35

Estate of Maurine Smith Wright, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 10th day of August, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of Maurine Smith Wright, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 10th day of August, 2017.

Randall Wright

Dwight Wright

Co-Executors

Estate of Deceased

Maurine Smith Wright

951 Allardt Highway

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Drive

Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(8-16-23-2tp)

Adv. for Bids Fentress Ultility District Advertisement for bids FCBOE