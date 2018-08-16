Legal Notices For The Week Of August 15, 2018

August 16, 2018

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 26, 2007, executed by JUDITH M. HOWELL AND WILLIAM D. HOWELL, conveying certain real property therein described to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded February 6, 2007, in Deed Book 115, Page 203; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-HE1 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-HE1 who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 6, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:TRACT ONE: LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE SOUTHWESTWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, VIA LIVINGSTON AVENUE TO A 40 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY AND RUNNING WITH THE WESTERN EDGE OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY APPROXIMATELY 741.86 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A PVC POST (NEW) IN THE WESTERN EDGE OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY AND RUNNING WITH SAID ROAD, SOUTH 07 DEGREES 32 MINUTES EAST 152.60 FEET TO A PVC POST (NEW); THENCE SEVERING THE PARENT TRACT, SOUTH 74 DEGREES 59 MINUTES WEST 245.94 FEET TO A PVC POST (NEW); THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST 240.87 FEET TO A PVC POST (NEW); THENCE SOUTH 85 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST 70.00 FEET TO A PVC POST (OLD); THENCE SOUTH 81 DEGREES 55 MINUTES EAST 141.73 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.02 ACRES MORE OR LESS AS SURVEYED BY RODNEY W. FOY, T.R.L.S. NO. 703, AND DEPICTED ON DRAWING NO. 3670, A COPY OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGES 131, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THERE IS FURTHER CONVEYED AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FROM LIVINGSTON AVENUE ALONG THE 40 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY. TRACT TWO: LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE SOUTHWESTWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, VIA LIVINGSTON AVENUE AND BEGINNING AT A POINT 5.00 FEET EAST OF THE CENTER OF ROCKCASTLE CREEK, SAID POINT BEING BAZ BROADCASTING`S SOUTHWEST CORNER; THENCE RUNNING WITH SAID BAZ BROADCASTING, S 89-43 E 197.98 TO PVC POST; THENCE S 28-09 E 96.35 TO A PVC POST; THENCE N 85-57 E 188.25 TO A PVC POST, THE NORTHWEST MOST CORNER OF A 1.02 ACRE TRACT; THENCE WITH SAID TRACT, S 00-40 E 232.82 TO A PVC POST; THENCE N 72-30 E 245.83 TO A STEEL POST ALONG THE SOUTHERN EDGE OF A 40 FOOT R.O.W. THAT LEADS TO LIVINGSTON AVENUE; THENCE CROSSING SAID R.O.W. N76-36 E 40.46 TO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY LINE OF LAFOLLETTE HOUSING AUTHORITY; THENCE WITH SAID LAFOLLETTE HOUSING AUTHORITY, S 06-15 E 221.89 TO AN IRON ROD SET IN THE CENTER OF AN OLD ROAD BED; THENCE WITH THE LANDS OF HERBERT STINSON AND LILLY STANFORD, S 84-32 W 214.28; S 76-39 W 139.56; S 69-52 W 142.52, S 68-32 W 225.28, S 70.58 W 177.44; S 72-22 W 49.63; S 74-15 W 63.04; S 75-38W 45.32 TO AN IRON ROD SET IN THE CENTER OF AN OLD ROAD BED; THENCE N37-43 W 16.01 TO THE CENTER OF ROCKCASTLE CREEK; THENCE UP THE CENTER OF SAID ROCKCASTLE CREEK, N 47-12 E 68.71; N 47-16 E 236.61; N 52-46 E 70.37; N 25-02 E 105.02; N08-14 W 24.55; N 35-58 W 78.38; N 61-52 W 29.25; N 85-26 W 44.05; S 88-54 W 56.68; N 63-14 W 41.17; N 30-01 W 28.18; N 16-02 E 27.93; N 37-51 E 20.91; N 33-12 E 58.30; N 53-33 E 46.69; N 53.45 E 40.72; N 24.34 E 97.18; S 49-26 E 18.02 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 7.71 ACRES. THERE IS FURTHER CONVEYED AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FROM LIVINGSTON AVENUE ALONG THE 40 MINUTES RIGHT-OF-WAY.SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS AS SET FORTH IN A DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 12, PAGE 616. 1. THE PROPERTY SHALL NOT CONTAIN ANY OUTDOOR TYPE TOILET FACILITIES. 2. NO ABOVE GROUND IMPROVEMENTS, BUILDINGS, PORCHES, OF PROJECTIONS SHALL BE WITHIN 10 FEET OF THE BACK LINES, NOR WITHIN 25 FEET OF THE FRONT LINES, NOR WITHIN 10 FEET OF THE LINE OF ANY ABUTTING OWNER. 3. NO BUSINESS HOUSES, SHOPES, STORES, FACTORIES, HOSPITALS, INSTITUTIONS, ETC. SHALL BE ERECTED ON THE PROPERTY. 4. FENCING ON THE PROPERTY SHALL BE LIMITED TO A CHAIN LINK, PAINTED WOOD, OR SPLIT RAIL, AND OTHER TYPE OF FENCING. EXPRESSLY BARBED WIRE FENCING, SHALL SPECIFICALLY BE PROHLBITED. 5. MOBILE OR MODULAR HOMES SHALL NOT BE LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY, EITHER PERMANENTLY OR TEMPORARILY. 6. ALL GARBAGE AND WASTE SHALL BE PLACCED IN CONTAINERS, NOT OUT IN THE OPEN WHERE VISIBLE. 7. ALL PETS SHALL BE KEPT UNDER OWNER CONTROL. 8. NO SWINE, GOATS, POULTRY, NOR OTHER LIVE STOCK WILL BE KEPT OR MAINTAINED ON THE PROPERTY. 9. NO PART OF THE PROPERTY SHALL BE USED FOR THE PURPOSE OF A JUNKYARD, STAGING AREA, STORING AREA, OR PARKING AREA FOR JUNK, WRECKED OR STRIPPED AUTOMOBILES, OR ANY TYPE OF LARGE METAL REFUSE. 10. NO OBNOXIOUS OR OFFENSIVE ACTIVITY, OR ACTIVITY WHICH SHALL BE AN ANNOYANCE OR NUISANCE SHALL BE ALLOWED ON THE PROPERTY. 11. ALL LOTS SHALL BE MAINTAINED AND MANICURED IN A TIMELY MANNER, ESPECIALLY MAKING SURE THE GRASS IS CUT AND WEEDS TRIMMED, ETC. 12. THE PURCHASER AGREES THAT THE DEVELOPER SHALL BE THE FINAL AND ONLY AUTHORITY AS TO THE INTERPRETATIONS OF THE PREVISIONS HEREIN ABOVE SET OUT. 13. THE PURCHASER AGREES NOT TO BUILD ANY DWELLING PLACE CONNECTED OR SEPARATE FROM THE PROPERTY WITHOUT DEVELOPER`S PERMISSION.Parcel ID: 063 06700 000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 405 LIVINGSTON AVE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JUDITH M. HOWELL AND WILLIAM D. HOWELLOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #141693

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Loki #3 Properties, LLC, by Deed of Trust dated November 20, 2006, of record at Book 111, Pages 84-96, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (hereinafter the “Deed of Trust”) conveyed to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, for the benefit of Inland Bank and Trust (“Inland Bank”) the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of the indebtedness and obligations described therein; and

WHEREAS, defaults have occurred with respect to the indebtedness and obligations secured by the Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, Inland Bank subsequently appointed B. Anthony Saunders as Substitute Trustee under the Deed of Trust with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee by instrument of record at Book 280, Pages 656-657, Register’s Office for said County; and

WHEREAS, Inland Bank, as the owner and holder of said indebtedness and obligations, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debts and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the promissory note and other instruments and agreements evidencing the indebtedness and obligations, and the provisions in the Deed of Trust;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, B. Anthony Saunders, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on

September 6, 2018

at 11:30 A.M., Central Standard Time (local time), at the west door of the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee, 38556, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Property Description

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 18 miles South of the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 and in the Clarkrange community to an iron pin on the west margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127, the Southeast corner of the Jamestown Union Bank Shares property described in Deed Book P-7, Page 528 and the Northeast corner of the James Ray Swafford and Rhonda Swafford Tract described in Deed Book N-7, Page 729, and from said iron pin, South 73˚ 05’ 20” West a distance of 160.60 feet to an iron pin, the Northeast corner of the Tract herein conveyed and beginning at said iron pin and running thence severing the property of Swaffords, South 01˚ 40’ 37” East a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88˚ 19’ 23” West a distance of 240 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01˚ 40’ 37” West 150 feet to an iron pin; thence North 88˚ 19’ 23” East 240 feet to the beginning corner, and containing .83 acres, more or less.

There is also conveyed a nonexclusive right-of-way for access and utilities 30 feet wide leading Eastwardly from the Northeast corner of the property to the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127 and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin, being the Northeast corner of the .83 acre tract described above and running thence South 81˚ 54’ 13” East 158.13 feet to a point in the West margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127; thence South 03˚ 53’ 00” East a distance of 30.67 feet; thence leaving the right-of-way North 81˚ 54’ 13” West 159.33 feet to a point in the East line of the above-described .83 acre tract; thence with the East line of said tract, North 01˚ 40’ 37” West 30.44 feet to the point of beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to Loki #3 Properties, LLC by deed from Strategic Ventures, LLC dated November 20, 2006, of record in Book 111, Page 82, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to adjourn the sale on the advertised date to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above. The Substitute Trustee also reserves the right to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matters that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6866 S. York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553.

CURRENT OWNER: Loki #3 Properties, LLC

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY AND TO WHOM NOTICE WAS SENT: (1) Loki #3 Properties, LLC, (2) the Fentress County Trustee, and (3) the Fentress County Assessor of Property.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

THIS 13th day of August, 2018.

B. Anthony Saunders, Substitute Trustee

WYATT, TARRANT & COMBS, LLP

333 Commerce Street, Suite 1400

Nashville, Tennessee 37201

(615) 244-0020

tsaunders@wyattfirm.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

NO. P-18-39

Estate of Judy Kay Stevens, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of August, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Judy Kay Stevens, deceased, who died the 28th day July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clark & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 1st day of August, 2018.

Michael Scott Stevens

Trina Dee Stevens

Co-Administrators

Estate of Judy Kay Stevens

1033B Nottingham Drive

Cookeville, TN 38506

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-43

Estate of Georgia Burke, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of Georgia Burke, deceased, who died the 21st day July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 8th day of August, 2018.

Dale Sheppard

Personal Representative

Estate of Georgia Burke

224 Woodlawn Avenue

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-44

Estate of William Earnest Blevins Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of William Earnest Blevins, deceased, who died the 1st day August, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 9th day of August, 2018.

Michelle Lynn Phillips

Executrix

Estate of

William Earnest Blevins

2414 Leatherwood Ford Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Notice To Creditors

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-42

Estate of Clyde E. Baese, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 8th day of August, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Clyde E. Baese, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 8th day of August, 2018

Janice B. Robbins

Dale E. Baese

Co-Executors

Estate of Deceased

Clyde E. Baese

P. O. Box 275

Allardt, TN 38504

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

Fentress Court Probate Court

140 Justice Center Drive, Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Allardt City Hall in Allardt, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the accomplishments of the 2017 Allardt Fire Tanker Community Development Block Grant Project. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact Allardt City Hall at 931-879-7125.

Larry Moles

Mayor of Allardt

