Legal Notices For The Week Of April 5, 2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 18, 2017 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KENNY R KOGER AND EDANA L KOGER, to SERVICELINK, Trustee, on November 21, 2003, at Record Book 56, Page 318-332 as Instrument No. 2003432901-LR in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2003-4, NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2003-4 The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: A PART OF THE LANDS NORTH OF THE BASE LINE OF PLAT 1 OF THE CLARKE LANDS, SAID PLAT 1 BEING OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK Q, PAGE 1, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ALSO BEING LOTS NO. 19 AND NO. 20 OF GERNT-FRITZSCHE PHASE FOUR, A PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3 PAGE 73, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING ON A SET STONE, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT NO. 20, AND ALSO BEING THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE TWO ROADS ON SAID PLAT DESIGNATED AS WEST HILL DRIVE AND KELLY LANE; THENCE WITH THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID WEST HILL DRIVE, THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT NO. 20, NORTH 66 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 181.31 FEET AND NORTH 55 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 73.26 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 20; THENCE WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT; NORTH 09 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST 207.91 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT NO. 20; AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 19; THENCE WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT, NORTH 36 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST 242.13 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT NO. 19 LOCATED IN THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED KELLY LANE; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD, THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT, SOUTH 30 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 240.74 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT NO. 19; THENCE WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOTS NO. 19 AND 20, THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID KELLY LANE, SOUTH 13 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 07 SECONDS WEST 313.58 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 2.17 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. THE ABOVE BEARINGS AND DISTANCES ARE TAKEN FROM A SURVEY PREPARED BY ANDY POTTER, TENNESSEE REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 1334, GERNT-FRITZSCHE PHASE FOUR, LOTS NO. 19 AND NO. 20. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED FROM CHARLES R. GERNT AND WIFE, LOWANDA H. GERNT, AND PHILLIP GERNT TO KENNY R. KOGER AND WIFE, EDANA L. KOGER, AS DESCRIBED IN BOOK D-8 PAGE 123, RECORDED 03/30/1 999, IN FENTRESS COUNTY RECORDS. Tax ID: 087-001.57 Current Owner(s) of Property: KENNY R KOGER AND EDANA L KOGER The street address of the above described property is believed to be 309 KELLY LANE , JAMESTOWN , TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 16-001950-670 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404 5217 MARYLAND WAY BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM (3-22-29;4-5-3tc) mmm notice The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public (4-5-1tc) mmm notice The Fentress County Budget & Finance Committee will meet Thursday, April 13th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public. (4-5-1tc) I mmm n the chancery court for Fentress County, Tennessee Probate Division case no. 16-19000000 Jeffrey S. Anderson, Fred Lee Anderson, Ronald D. Anderson, William and Charlene Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela hazel Brown, Mary Pullins, and Odis Young, Petitioners v. Jack Key, Doug Key, Mindy Commiskey, Christy Anderson, James Young, Oscar Young’s Heirs, Bright Young, Lisa Savage, Rita Wright, Patricia Nash, Nelson young, Angela Bruce, Ruth Fisk, Lorene Summer, Winfred Young, Kerry Wright, Kenny Wright, Darlene Smith, Johnnie Smith, Donald F. Smith, Donnie Norris, Danny Norris, Rita Looper, Mitchell Human, Shawn Goney, Becky Goney, Katrina Sharp, Brandy Sharp, Dewey Anderson, Donald Anderson, and Tony Anderson. Respondents Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on Respondent Christy Anderson: Therefore service of process by publication is ordered. Christy Anderson is required to appear and answer of otherwise defend against the Petition for Partition, filed by Jeffrey Anderson, Fred Anderson, Ronald Anderson, William Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela Brown, Mary Pullins and Odis Young, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P. O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint. This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks-March 15, 22 and 29, and on April 5, 2017 and with the hearing set on June 7, 2017 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. This 13th day of March, 2017. Honorable Elizabeth Asbury, Chancellor Approved for entry: Melanie Lane, BPR #26423 Attorney for Petitioners (3-15-22-29;4-5-4tp) mmm Notice of sale King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Jennifer Williams leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jennifer Williams failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #13 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, April 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #13. (3-29;4-5-2tc) mmm Notice of sale King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Christine Trulock leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Christine Trulock failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #22 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, April 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #22. (3-29;4-5-2tc) mmm Notice of sale King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Dustin Matthews leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Dustin Matthews failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #91 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, April 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #91. (3-29;4-5-2tc) mmm Notice of sale King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Teddy Stephens leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Teddy Stephens failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #24 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, April 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #24. (3-29;4-5-2tc) mmm Notice of sale King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Bobby Arms leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Bobby Arms for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit # 137 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, April 8th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit # 137. (3-29;4-5-2tc) mmm Notice of sale King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kara Brown leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kara Brown for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit # 175 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, April 8th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit # 175. (3-29;4-5-2tc) mmm Notice of sale King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Katherine Ashley leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Katherine Ashley for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit # 123 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, April 8th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit # 123. (3-29;4-5-2tc) mmm Notice of sale King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Nancy Barbaria leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Nancy Barbaria for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit # 139 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, April 8th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit # 139. (3-29;4-5-2tc) mmm notice Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session. (2-1-1tc) mmm ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The City of Jamestown, Owner, will receive separate, sealed Bids for project entitled “Rotating Beacon Light – Airport”, at the Jamestown City Hall, 314 East Central Ave. Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 until 2:00 pm., Local Time, Friday, April 14th, 2017, and then at said location, bids will be publicly opened. Specifications can be picked up at the Jamestown Municipal Airport or Jamestown City Hall for questions please contact the Jamestown City Hall at 931-879-8815. The City of Jamestown reserves the right to waive any or all bids. Thank you Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor (3-29-4-5-2tc) mmm LEGAL NOTICE: Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2010 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by May 15, 2017. Records will be destroyed after that date. (4-5-12-19-26-4tc) mmm NOTICE CASANDRA JOLENE SMITHERS AND LARRY JOE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights as to Adalynn Willow Wright and Conar Enslee Smithers. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 12th day of June, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee. (3-29;4-5-12-19-4tc) mmm Notice To Creditors (As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306) No. P-17-14 Estate of Margaret Elise Crouch, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Margaret Elise Crouch, deceased, who died the 31st day of January, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This 21st day of March, 2017. Vicki B. Crouch-Crooks Administratrix Estate of Margaret Elise Crouch 305 Hicks Cemetery Road Jamestown, TN 38556 Linda Smith Clerk & Master 140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (3-29;4-5-2tp) mmm SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME ANTHONY R. STEELE, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 5, 2004, by KARRI JO WEST, an unmarried person, said deed of trust appearing of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 69, Page 597 (“Deed of Trust”) will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., the property described below. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2005 CMH Freedom I Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP014937TN. Sale Date and Location: April 14, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 68, Page 552, and commonly known as 1341 Campground Road, Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553. Property Address: 1341 Campground Road, Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553. Tax Map Identification No.: 148-013.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN. All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. This the 15TH day of March, 2017. (3-22-29;4-5-3tc) mmm Notice To Creditors (As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306) No. P-17-17 Estate of Dale Harrison Flowers, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Dale Harrison Flowers, deceased, who died the 27th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This 31st day of March, 2017. Thomas H. Potter Deborah Benedito Co-Administrators Estate of Dale Harrison Flowers 421 East Central Ave. Jamestown, TN 38556 Linda Smith Clerk & Master 140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (4-5-12-2tp) mmm Notice To Creditors Estate of Betty June Holt, Deceased Cause No. P-17-16 Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty June Holt, Deceased, who died December 12, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); (b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of March, 2017. Ronnie Holt Co-Administrator Connie Choate Co-Administrator Doug Jones Attorney BPR#022868 Linda Smith Clerk and Master (4-5-12-2tp) mmm