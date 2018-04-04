Legal Notices For The Week Of April 4, 2018

April 4, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of April, 2007, Kyle Yee did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 120, Page 712 recorded on May 9, 2007, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark, manager of L&R Properties, LLC. More fully described in said Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 130, Page 520, recorded on October 22, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 1 Lots 25 and 26, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Pages 119, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, on the 1st day of May, 2007, Anand Mohanlal etux Keemati Mohanlal, did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 121, Page 653 recorded on May 22, 2007, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark, manager of L&R Properties, LLC. More fully described in said Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 130, Page 521, recorded on October 22, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 1 Lot 64, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Pages 119, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Notes heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Notes has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Notes, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Notes and Deeds of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deeds of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deeds of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 12th day of April, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deeds of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deeds of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 15th day of March, 2018.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER

6890 South York Hwy

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(3-21-28; 4-4-3tc)

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 23, 2004, by ROY MITCHELL BEELER and wife, JOYCE BEELER which appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 66, Page 587 (“Deed of Trust”), as modified by Modification Agreement in Book 146, Page 675 and by Modification Agreement in Book 221, Page 539, both in said Register’s Office, will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands, the property described below. Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Book 221, Page 543) described as one (1) Used 2004 CAVA Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number BC04AL0134096AB.

Sale Date and Location: April 20, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book WDW7, Page 5 in the Fentress County Register of Deeds and commonly known as 94 Clayborn Beeler Lane, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

Property Address: 94 Clayborn Beeler Lane, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

Tax Map Identification No.: 075-159.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: None.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or canceled without further written notice or publication.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 26th day of March, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden,

Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster &

Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(3-28; 4-4-11-3tc)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The City of Allardt, TN will be accepting sealed bids for resurfacing part of the Allardt-Tinch Road in Allardt. This project will begin at Highway 52 East and continue 2,150 feet south on the Allardt-Tinch Road.

1. This project is 2150 feet long x 22 feet wide.

2. All materials used on the project shall be T.D.O.T. Specified.

3. Sweep existing roadway.

4. Add tack coat.

5. Spot level as needed with hot mix asphalt.

6. Install 2 inches of asphalt.

Sealed bids will be accepted by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Allardt City Hall.

Sealed bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time) at the Allardt City Hall on April 11, 2018.

The City of Allardt, TN reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

(3-28; 4-4-2tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-16

Estate of Robert Jerome Martinez, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of March, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Robert Jerome Martinez, deceased, who died the 25th day February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 19th day of March, 2018.

Carmen McDonald

McTavish L. McDonald

Co-Administrators

Estate of Robert Jerome Martinez

P.O. Box 1441

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(3-28; 4-4-2tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Budget Committee will meet on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Finance Office. This meeting is open to the public.

(4-4-1tc)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(4-1-1tc)

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC proposes to construct a 195-foot monopole (199-foot overall height with appurtenances) telecommunications structure. The tower would be located off South York Highway, Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, Tax Parcel ID 085 001.00. The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810) lighting.

AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.

In addition, any interested party may also request further environmental review of the proposed action by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 CFR Section 1,1307. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that this notice is published. Instruction for filing an online Request for Environmental Review can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Refer to File No. A1100400 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action.

(4-1-1tc)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Gary Wayne Handley

PLAINTIFF

VS

Patricia Barrett Handley

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. 2018-CV-118

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Patricia Barrett Handley, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The Defendant, Patricia Barrett Handley, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Gary Wayne Handley, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2018, and a hearing date set for May 3, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 12th day of March, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(3-14-21-28; 4-4-4tc)

NOTICE

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed quotes for Office Supplies until 3:00 p.m. on April 24, 2018.

Contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228 for further information. Mark the envelope “Sealed Quotes for Office Supplies.”

L.B.J.& C. reserves the right to reject any and all quotes.

L.B.J.& C. Head Start Program is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

(4-4-1tc)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NATASHA LYNN PYLE

PLAINTIFF

VS

JESSY DALTON WILSON

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. 2018-CV-122

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Jessy Dalton Wilson, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The Defendant, Jessy Dalton Wilson, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Natasha Lynn Pyle, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2018, and a hearing date set for June 14, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 12th day of March, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(3-14-21-28; 4-4-4tc)

NOTICE

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed quotes for Custodial Supplies until 3:00 p.m. on April 24, 2018.

Contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228 for further information. Mark the envelope “Sealed Quotes for Custodial Supplies.”

L.B.J.& C. reserves the right to reject any and all quotes.

L.B.J.& C. Head Start Program is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

(4-4-1tc)

Fentress Co. Utility District annual water quality report TN Press 18-7743B WATER QUALITY REPORT