Legal Notices For The Week Of April 3, 2019

April 3, 2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dwight Cooper and Virginia Cooper executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Johnny V. Crow, Trustee(s), which was dated March 13, 1986, and recorded on March 13, 1986 in Book Y-4, Page 336, and rerecorded/modified/corrected on April 15, 1986 in Book Y-4, Page 527 in Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 16, 2019, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

FIRST TRACT: Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee about 5.8 miles southwestwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of the Tennessee State Highway 52 and the Conatser Hollow Road which intersects said highway about 5.1 miles from said Courthouse and beginning on the north margin of Conatser Road on the west side of an old roadway at or near the southwest corner of the Harold Conatser Tract and running thence northwardly with the west margin of said old roadway and crossing said roadway about 210 feet to a walnut tree; thence westwardly 210 feet to a set stone in the north line of the Edward P. Conatser Tract; thence southwardly 210 feet to the north margin of Conatser Hollow Road; thence eastwardly 210 feet to the beginning.

Being the east one half of a two acre tract of land conveyed to Edward P. Conatser by Oren Conatser by deed dated August 31, 1957 and recorded in Deed Book Z-3, Page 167 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being also the same property described in the deed from Edward P. Conatser to Dennis Gregory and wife, Brenda Gregory, dated November 16, 1972, recorded in Deed Book W-4, Page 190, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

SECOND TRACT: Situated in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee in the poplar Cove and in the Conatser Hollow portion thereof and on the north side of the Conatser Hollow County Road and beginning at a rock; thence north 21 ° 25’ east 213.7 feet to a rock; thence south 23 ° 16’ west 71.55 feet to a rock; thence south 0 ° 52’, 70.35 feet to a rock; thence south 58 ° 24’ west 66.85 feet to a rock and the point of beginning containing 0.10 of an acre, more or less.

Being a portion of the Second Tract of land which is described in a deed from Kenneth C. Conatser, et al to Doyle L. Conatser, et ux, dated July 26, 1969 and recorded in the Register s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Deed Book N-4, Page 427.

Being the identical tract of land as described in the deed from Doyle L. Conatser and wife, Vera E. Conatser to Jimmy W. Terry and wife, P. Novella Terry, dated July 5, 1977 and recorded in Deed Book K-5, Page 588 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

This being the same land conveyed to the Grantors by deed from Dennis Gregory, et ux Brenda Gregory, dated the 5th day of July 1977 and recorded in Deed Book K-5, Page 589 of the Office of the Register of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The previous and last conveyance being by virtue of the deed unto Phillip J. Garrett and Walta G. Garrett, his wife, from Jimmy W. Terry and P. Novella Terry, his wife, dated December 11, 1979 and recorded January 18, 1980 in Deed Book S-5, Page 412 of the Register’s office of Fentress County, Tennesse.

The two tracts have been recently surveyed as a whole and therefore, the two tracts together, are described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee about 5.8 miles southwestwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee via Tennessee State Highway 52 and the Conatser Hollow Road which intersects said Highway about 5.1 miles from said Courthouse and beginning on the north margin of Conaster Hollow Road at a set stone south southwestwardly from a sinkhold approximately 20 feet; thence north 60 ° 12’ east with the northwest margin of said old roadway 65.94 feet to a set stone; thence north 2 ° 58’ east with the western margin of said old roadway 70.22 feet to a set stone; thence north 13 ° 24’ east with the western margin of the said old roadway 95.33 feet to a set stone; thence south 89 ° 1’ west with the Nivins Pennycuff line 208.93 feet to an iron pin; thence south 24 ° 21’ west with the Willard Kennedy line 202.93 feet to an iron pin in the northern edge of the right of way of the Conaster Hollow Road; thence south 88 ° 3’ east with the northern edge of the right of way of Conaster Hollow Road 209.75 feet to a set stone, containing 1.0 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, Tennessee Registered Surveyor #730 of Foy Survey Compnay, Jamestown, Tennessee, March 6, 1986 by Drawing No. 1002.

Being the same property conveyed by Phillip J. Garrett and wife, Walta G. Garrett unto Dwight Cooper and wife, Virginia Cooper, dated March 13th, 1986 and recorded March 13th, 1986 in Deed Book I-6, Page 644 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 052 09701 000

Address/Description: 1109 Conatser Hollow Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): Virginia Beaty and Timothy Gene Gooding.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08383 FC01

(3-20-27; 4-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Jimmie Wright unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded February 6, 2017 in Record Book 265, Page 840 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 3, 2017, payable by Jimmie Wright to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Book 265, Page 840, containing 1.3 acres calculated, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 114 Ashley Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 043, PARCEL 083.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MARCUS PARSONS

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(3-20-27; 4-3-3tc)

NOT RESPONSIBLE

I, Gary Austin Voiles, will not be responsible for any debts other than my own.

Gary Austin Voiles

(3-27; 4-3-2tp)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Daniel Cisneros unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded October 28th, 2015 in Record Book 247, Page 118 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 28th, 2015, payable by Daniel Cisneros to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 247, Page 116, and containing 4/10 of an acre, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 Billy Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 43O, Group D, PARCEL 010.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(3-27; 4-3-10-3tc)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

DARRELL DAVIS

Petitioner

vs.

TERRY FUGATE & HARLEY LAMBERT

Respondents

CASE NO. 2019-JV-16

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-104, appearing from allegations of the Petition in this cause, being duly sworn to or from affidavit, Harley Lambert and Terry Fugate, the Respondents, cannot be served with the ordinary process of law for the following reason:

After diligent inquiry, the whereabouts of the Respondents cannot be ascertained.

It is therefore ordered, that said Respondent enter an appearance thirty days after the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. A copy of this order is to be published for four consecutive weeks in The Fentress Courier.

Gina Mullinix

Fentress County

Circuit Court Clerk

(3-27; 4-3-10-17-4tp)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Adam Neal and Deborah W. Key unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded November 14, 2017 in Record Book 277, Page 744 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated November 14, 2017, payable by Adam Neal and Deborah W. Key to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Book 277, Page 742, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. Being Lot 90 of Olde Grimsley Subdivision Phase IV

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1019 Colony Road, Grimsley, TN 38565

TAX MAP 127, PARCEL 112.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(3-20-27; 4-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 15, 2008, executed by Darlene Wangler and Robert Wangler, wife and husband, to U.S. Bank Trust Company National Association, Trustee, for U.S. Bank National Association N.D., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on September 8, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 146 Page 432 and Instrument Number 08003469.

WHEREAS, U.S. Bank National Association s/b/m to U.S. Bank National Association N.D., the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 30, 2019, at 1:00 PM, local time, at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Fentress County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Fentress, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS

COUNTY, TENNESSEE, APPROXIMATELY THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE BY WAY OF THE HIGHWAY 127 BYPASS TO THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 154 EXIT; THENCE FROM THE EXIT NORTHWARDLY ON THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD A DISTANCE OF

APPROXIMATELY 1600 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE EDD AND RUTH HATFIELD TRACT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK L-7, PAGE 266, AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE HATFIELD TRACT, SOUTH 78 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 235.86 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE HATFIELD TRACT, SOUTH 17 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 83.14 FEET TO AN IRON ROD, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE LINDA MAE BEAVER TRACT

DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 0-7, PAGE 692; THENCE WITH THE BEAVER TRACT SOUTH 19 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 144.08 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE BETTY SMITHERS MOLES TRACT DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK H-7, PAGE 370; THENCE WITH THE MOLES TRACT, SOUTH 19 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST 105.29 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF BILLY RIDGE COURT; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF BILLY RIDGE COURT, NORTH 88 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 236.48 FEET TO A SPIKE AT THE BASE OF A 10 INCH WHITE OAK; THENCE WITH THE RONALD AND PAULA MANIS TRACT EAST LINE DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK J-7, PAGE 283, NORTH 33 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST 191 .90 FEET TO A WOOD FENCE CORNER POST; THENCE NORTH 12 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 343.74 FEET TO A STONE AT

A FENCE CORNER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST 595.85 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD; THENCE WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF BILLY RIDGE ROAD, SOUTH 02 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 58 SECONDS WEST 145.71 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 4.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE REMAINING LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE DEED FROM RUBY UPCHURCH TO FLETCHER UPCHURCH AND WIFE, VICTORIA UPCHURCH RECORDED MAY 29, 1967 IN DEED BOOK I-4, PAGE 296.

TRACT TWO:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS

COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 2 1/2 MILES NORTHEAST OF THE

COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN BY WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 127 NORTH TO THE PICKETT STATE PARK ROAD; THENCE EASTWARDLY ON THE PICKETT STATE PARK ROAD TO THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON BILLY RIDGE ROAD AND BEGINNING AT A SET STONE ON THE WEST SIDE OF BILLY RIDGE ROAD, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PARLAN BEAVER TRACT, AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 85 1/2 DEGREES WEST APPROXIMATELY 268

FEET TO A SET STONE ON THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE BEAVER TRACT; THENCE NORTH 3 DEGREES WEST 92 FEET TO A SET STONE; THENCE NORTH 85 1/2 DEGREES EAST APPROXIMATELY 268 FEET TO A SET STONE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY WITH THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD APPROXIMATELY 92 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER AND CONTAINING .56 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

BEING ALL OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DARLENE

WANGLER AND HUSBAND, ROBERT WANGLER FROM EDD HATFIELD AND WIFE, RUTH HATFIELD BY DEED DATED 09/23/99 AND RECORDED 09/23/99 IN BOOK WDF-8, PAGE 92 IN THE LAND RECORDS OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING ALL OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DARLENE

WANGLER AND HUSBAND, ROBERT WANGLER FROM FLETCHER UPCHURCH AND WIFE, VICTORIA UPCHURCH BY DEED DATED 09/23/99 AND RECORDED 09/24/99 IN BOOK WDF-8, PAGE 108 IN THE LAND RECORDS OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Permanent Parcel Number: MAP 43 PARCEL 135.00 (Parcel #1)

MAP 43 PARCEL 136.02 (Parcel #2)

DARLENE WANGLER AND HUSBAND, ROBERT WANGLER

209 BILLY RIDGE ROAD, JAMESTOWN TN 38556

Commonly known as 209 Billy Ridge Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: Darlene Wangler and Robert Wangler

Other Interested Parties: Darlene R Wangler; Robert M Wangler

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Darlene Wangler; Robert Wangler; Darlene R Wangler; Robert M Wangler.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

5751 Uptain Road

Suite 514

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 1292-973A

(3-27; 4-3-10-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 26th day of August, 2013, RICHARD NATHAN SCHOTT and wife, NANCY B. SCHOTT did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 217, Page 196, recorded on August 27, 2013, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 15th January, 2019 and recorded on January 16, 2019, in Record Book 294, Page 674; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 16th day of April, 2019; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2018 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2019 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and being all of Lots 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, and 45 of Hunter’s Ridge Phase IV, a plat of which is recorded in Plat Book 6, Page 142, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is made for a complete description.

This conveyance is subject, however, to the conditions,

covenants, reservations and restrictions for Hunter’s Ridge Phase IV, which will be recorded at a later date by the Grantor. The restrictions shall be essentially those for Hunter’s Ridge Phase I and II, as recorded in Book 172, Page 671, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being a portion of the property described in a Warranty Deed from Bowater Incorporated to Hunter’s Ridge, LLC, recorded on August 30, 2006, in Deed Book 105, Page 598, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being a portion of the property described in a Quitclaim Deed from JEDD, LLC and Hunter’s Ridge, LLC to JEDD Land Company, LLC, recorded on October 21, 2008, in Deed Book 148, Page 486 and corrected on November 17, 2008 in Book 149, Page 682, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. HBS Properties, LLC is the successor in interest to JEDD Land Company, LLC, after the Articles of Amendment filed with the State of Tennessee for a name change. Notice of Limited Liability Company Name Change filed in Book 214, Page 622, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from HBS PROPERTIES, LLC, successor in interest to JEDD LAND COMPANY, LLC, after the Articles of Amendment filed with the State of Tennessee for a name change to RICHARD NATHAN SCHOTT and wife, NANCY B. SCHOTT, recorded on August 27, 2013, in Book 217, Page 194, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 104, Parcel 13.21

Property address: Coon Hunter’s Lodge Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 21st day of March, 2019.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

(3-27; 4-3-10-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 14, 2003, executed by ANN MILLER and DAVID MILLER, conveying certain real property therein described to FREIDA LOWERY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded April 23, 2005, in Deed Book 44, Page 747-752 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-2, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-2 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 44, PAGE 691 ID #127-90.00, 127-91.00. BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 67 AND 68, OLDE GRIMSLEY SUBDIVISION, PHASE III, FILED IN PLAT BOOK 3 AT PAGE 93.Parcel ID: 127-090.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 939 PIONEER DR, GRIMSLEY, TN 38565.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ANN MILLER and DAVID MILLER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR WF 19 GRANTOR TRUST, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(4-3-10-17-3tc)

UPPER CUMBERLAND DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ARTS GRANT OPPORTUNITY

The Upper Cumberland Development District is a designated agency to administer grant funding through the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities program. Funded through the Specialty License Plate Program, the Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises. The ABC program encourages applications from non-profit organizations and government entities engaged in arts programming. To learn more about the ABC program’s purpose and eligibility requirements, please refer to the guidelines located at: HYPERLINK “http://tnartscommission.org/grants/arts-build-communities-grant-2/” http://tnartscommission.org/grants/arts-build-communities-grant-2/

The Upper Cumberland Development District (UCDD) serves the following fourteen counties: Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Van Buren, Warren and White. Both the applicant organizations and the proposed projects must be within this service area. Successful grant awards will range from $500 to $2,500 and will require at minimum a “dollar to dollar” match.

The UCDD will host a workshop for grant applicants at 10:00 a.m. on May 13th 2019. The workshop will be held in the conference room at the UCDD, located at 1225 South Willow Avenue in Cookeville. The deadline for applications is July 1st 2019 at 11:59 p.m. CST. The application is completed entirely online and is accessible here: HYPERLINK “https://tnarts.fluxx.io./user_sessions/new” https://tnarts.fluxx.io./user_sessions/new.

Applications for the ABC program will go through a local review process. The date and location for this will be announced at a later time. The successful proposed projects must take place and grant funds must be used between August 16, 2019 and June 15, 2020. For more information, please contact Tasha Schwenn at the UCDD at (931)476-4161 or via e-mail at HYPERLINK “mailto:tschwenn@ucdd.org” tschwenn@ucdd.org

(4-3-1tc)

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will meet in their monthly meeting Friday, April 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the Community & Economic Development Room of the Courthouse.

(4-3-1tc)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(4-3-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Regional Planning Commission will have a public hearing scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Fentress County Courthouse for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: The removal of the end sections of Little Crab Road and Gooseneck Road from the county road list. The public hearing will begin at Noon in the Economic and Community Development Room on the 2nd floor. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to Fentress County Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: tlee@ucdd.org Lee Brown Chairman Fentress County Planning Commission.

(4-3-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in a special called meeting on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the main courtroom. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the possibility of the Fentress County Senior Center submitting a proposal to the Upper Cumberland Development District that would allow the center to provide fresh cooked meals that meet the Older American Act Guidelines.

(4-3-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Ambulance Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Apirl 10, 2019. The committee meeting will be held at the Fentress County Ambulance Service.

(4-3-1tc)

Notice

The Allardt City Council will have a recessed meeting Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Allardt City Hall.

(4-3-1tc)

