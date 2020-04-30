Legal Notices For The Week Of April 29, 2020

April 30, 2020

School Nutrition bids

For anyone interested in receiving information for the 2020-2021 school nutrition bids of milk, ice cream, and pest contact: Debbie Howard at 931-879-8341 at Fentress County Board of Education. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

(04-29-1tc)

Notice

FENTRESS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION’S MONTHLY BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD VIRTUALLY ON MAY 4, 2020 WITH A 5:30 WORK SESSION – MEETING TO FOLLOW.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO ATTEND THIS MEETING ONLINE, GO TO THE FENTRESS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WEBSITE AT fentressboe.com. PLEASE HAVE YOUR SETTINGS TO ALLOW POP UPS.

(4-29-1tc)

Notice

To comply with the Governor of Tennessee’s Executive Order No. 16, allowing members of the governing body to participate and vote in public meetings without being physically present to protect public health, safety and welfare and prevent spread of COVID-19, the Fentress County Budget Committee will meet by conference call on Thursday, May, 7th, 2020 at 5:30p.m. This Conference call will be accessible to the public please call 931-879-7713 to receive the call in information.

(04-29-O5-06-2tc)

Notice to Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-20-03

Estate of Nicky Lee Harvey, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is herey given that on the 16th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Nicky Lee Harvey, deceased, who died the 10th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 15th day of April, 2020.

Melanie Lane

Administrator

Estate of Nicky Lee Harvey

P.O. Box 797

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(4-22-29-2tp)

Notice to Creditors

Case # P-20-10

Estate of Jolanta Osuchowska

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of April, 2020 testamentary letters with respect of the estate of Jolanta Osuchowska who died February 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court for Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above-named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publicaiton as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 16th day of April, 2020.

Linda C. Gilbert

Personal Representative

Evan Wright

Attorney for the Estate

Wright & Wright, LLP

110 S. Main Street

Jamestown, TN 38556

(931) 879-4182

info@wrightwrightlaw.com

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County

(4-22-29-2tp)

Legal Notice

In the Federal Register dated April 27, 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) proposed removing the Cumberland sandwort from the list of threatened and endangered species. The Cumberland sandwort is a small plant that only occurs in Fentress, Morgan, Pickett, and Scott counties in Tennessee and McCreary County, Kentucky. The species was listed in 1988 because of threats from habitat modification and destruction due to trampling by recreationists, trampling and soil disturbance from looting of archeological artifacts, and timber harvesting. The species’ limited distribution and small populations, along with inadequate regulatory mechanisms for preventing habitat destruction, were other factors that contributed to the Service’s decision to list the species. The Service published a recovery plan for the species in 1996, which included criteria for recovering the species to the point that it could be considered for delisting. These criteria state that the species will be considered for delisting when 40 geographically distinct, self-sustaining occurrences are protected and have maintained statistically stable or increasing numbers for 5 consecutive years. At least 12 of these occurrences must be in counties other than Pickett County, Tennessee. In 2013, the Service published a 5-year review for the Cumberland sandwort that recommended reclassifying the species from endangered to threatened. We initiated another 5-year review for the species on May 7, 2018, and determined the species met the criteria for delisting. The basis for this determination is described in the proposed rule published on April 27, 2020, in the Federal Register. While some Cumberland sandwort populations are still exposed to the threats identified as reasons for listing the species, many populations are now protected from these activities, and available data support the determination that the species is more resilient to these threats than was assumed at the time of listing. Our review of the species’ status and the listing factors for the Cumberland sandwort indicated: (1) an increase in the number of occurrences of the species within its range and increased abundance in some occurrences; (2) observed resiliency to existing and potential threats; (3) the protection of 66 extant occurrences located on Federal and State conservation lands by regulations or management plans to prevent habitat destruction or removal of plants; and (4) the implementation of beneficial management practices by a variety of federal, state and private partners. This recovery success story is the result of conservation efforts by many partners who worked more than 30 years to conduct surveys to increase the number of known occurrences and to protect occurrences on public and privately owned lands. The partners involved in these efforts include the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Missouri Botanical Garden, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, The Nature Conservancy, and Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation.

More information on the Service’s proposal to delist this species is available at http://www.regulations.gov.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: Informed and active public participation in this process is encouraged through public comment and is vital to the decision to be made by the Service.

WRITTEN COMMENTS: We will accept comments received or postmarked on or before June 26, 2020. You may submit comments by one of the following methods: (1) Electronically: Go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. Follow instructions for submitting comments to Docket No. FWS–R4–ES–2019–0080; or (2) U.S. mail or hand-delivery to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS–R4–ES–2019–0080; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: JAO/IN, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.

PUBLIC HEARING: Requests for a public hearing must be submitted, in writing, on or before June 11, 2020, to: Lee Andrews, Field Supervisor, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Tennessee Ecological Services Field Office, 446 Neal Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38501.

Prior to issuing a final rule on this proposed action, we will take into consideration all comments and any additional information we receive.

(4-29-1tp)

