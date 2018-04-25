Legal Notices For The Week Of April 25, 2018

April 25, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

IN THE JUVENILE COuRT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

ELIZABETH ANN CONATSER, Mother

And MICHAEL WILLIAM CONATSER, Stepfather

vs

FORREST DANIEL BARLEY, Paternal Father

RESPONDENTS

IN THE MATTER OF

Makenzie Faith Barley, D.O.B. 06/09/2000

Child Under (18) Years of Age

Address: 2059 Old Wolf River Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556

NO. 2018-CH-8

The Petitioners, Elizabeth Ann Conatser and Michael William Conatser, come and by and through their counsel motioned this court and the matter was heard on March 27, 2018 on a Motion to Publish Service of Process on an absent father in this petition to terminate the paternal rights of Forrest Daniel Barley, and to allow Michael William Conatser, as Stepfather of Makenzie Faith Barley, to adopt Makenzie Faith Barley.

(1) This court found that the Respondent is last known to be a citizen and resident of Van Alystyne, Texas residing at 103 N. Dallas Street, Van Alystyne, Texas 75495 or P.O. Box 99, Van Alystyne, Texas 75495, as per his own information filed in the divorce court for Cumberland County, Tennessee in the divorce action of the parties, and since the divorce action, he has not been seen nor heard from since prior to October 2001.

(2) Certified Mail was duly sent by the Petitioners for service of process and it was attempted to be delivered to the Respondent’s last known addresses both by certified mail and regular mail and was returned unclaimed and the unclaimed mail has been duly filed with this court.

(3) Therefore, the Petitioner’s request to publish in the newspaper for Fentress County, Tennessee for 4 consecutive weeks, is hereby granted.

(4) The Petitioner is to publish this Notice to begin on April 4, 2018 then on April 11, 2018, April 18, 2018 and April 25, 2018.

(5) A FINAL HEARING ON THIS MATTER SHALL BE HELD ON APRIL 30, 2018, BE PRESENT IF YOU WISH TO BE HEARD.

THE HONORABLE ELIZABETH ASBURY

CHANCELLOR

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

Leslie Clark Ledbetter, Attorney for Petitioners

6890 S. York Hwy, Clarkrange, TN

(931)863-5997

BPR: 023305

(4-11-18-25-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 8, 2018 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NEVA C. HOOD AND OSCAR HOOD, to C. Thomas Cates, Trustee, on March 19, 2004, at Record Book 61, Page 311 as Instrument No. 04001097 in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2004-1 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED NOTES AND CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-1

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and about 2 miles south of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U S Highway 127, eastward on the Fred Williams Road about 13/100 of a mile and thence southwardly and eastwardly on a public roadway through Rainbow Acres a distance of approximately 634 feet south of Fred Williams Road and beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 22; thence south with the east margin of the east prong of said roadway running southward through Rainbow Acres 195 feet to the northwest corner of Lot 19; thence east with the north line of Lot 19 157.5 feet to the northeast corner of Lot 19; thence north 195 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 22; thence west 150 feet to the beginning corner. Said description contains Lots 20 and 21 of Rainbow Acres, a plat of which appears in Plat Book 1, Page 3, of the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Oscar Hood and wife, Neva C. Hood, by Deed from Keith V. Rains and wife, Ruth N. Rains, dated 05/01/1975, of record in Book E-5, Page 549, Register`s Office for Fentress County, TN.

125 Raintree Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

Tax ID: 074GD02100000

Current Owner(s) of Property: NEVA C. HOOD AND OSCAR HOOD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 125 Raintree Rd, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MILLENNIUM LOAN AND THRIFT AND COOKEVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000114-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(4-11-18-25-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA §30-2-306)

No. P-18-20

Estate of Shirley Jean LaRue King, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 9th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Shirley Jean LaRue King, deceased, who died the 7th day of January, 2018 were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 9th day of April, 2018.

David Walker

Personal Representative, Estate of

Shirley Jean LaRue King

P.O. Box 912

Helenwood, TN 37755

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(4-18-25-2tp)

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1

NOTICE OF SALE

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Margaret Brown, surviving tenant by the entirety with Leonard Brown, deceased, unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded July 25, 2017, in Record Book 272, Page 912, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated July 17, 2017, payable by Margaret Brown to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book L-7, Page 142, and containing approximately 1.70 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 110 GUFFEY LANE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556 TAX MAP 74, PARCEL 106.02 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(4-18-25; 5-2-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2008, executed by JEREMY W BOW, KATRINA L BOW, conveying certain real property therein described to VOLUNTEER TITLE & ESCROW, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded February 19, 2008, in Deed Book 136, Page 215-228; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 22, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING PART OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE DEED FROM THE ESTATE OF BRUNO GERNT, INC. TO ALARDT LAND COMPANY, INC., DATED FEBRUARY 10, 1993 AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK G7, PAGE 264, AND BEING LOT #19 OF FALLING WATER SUBDIVISION, PHASE II-A, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 57 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WHICH REFERENCES ARE MADE FOR DETAILS; AND MORE PARTICULARLY LOCATED SOUTH OF THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN BY WAY OF US. HIGHWAY 127 SOUTH TO THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; THENCE EASTWARDLY ON THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD APPROXIMATELY 1/3 OF A MILE TO THE TINCHTOWN ROAD; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY ON THE TINCHTOWN ROAD TO THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 700 FEET TO THE OWENS SPRING ROAD; THENCE CONTINUING PAST THE OWENS SPRING ROAD ON THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 372 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STEEL POST ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD, THE SOUTHWESTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 18 AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE ROAD, SOUTH 47 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 199.99 FEET TO A STEEL POST, THE SOUTHEASTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 25; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF LOT 25, NORTH 39 DEGREES 41 MINUTES WEST 195.03 FEET TO A STEEL POST, THE SOUTHWESTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 20; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 20, NORTH 43 DEGREES 32 MINUTES EAST 200.26 FEET TO A STEEL POST IN THE WEST LINE OF LOT 18; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 18, SOUTH 39 DEGREES 56 MINUTES EAST 209.42 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND CONTAINING .93 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 19 OF FALLING WATERS SUBDIVISION, PHASE II-A OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 57. THE ABOVE CALLS AND DISTANCES ARE TAKEN FROM A SURVEY BY RODNEY W. FEY, TRLS NO. 730, DRAWING NO. 2880-A. SUBJECT TO PRIOR RESERVATIONS OF AND EXCLUDING FROM THIS CONVEYANCE THE COAL, OIL AND GAS IN AND UNDER SAID LAND WITH RIGHT TO REMOVE THE SAME. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT ALSO TO THE FOLLOWING LIMITATIONS AND RESTRICTIVE PROVISIONS TO WHICH SHALL RUN WITH THE LANDS AND WHICH ARE A PART OF THE CONSIDERATION HEREOF, TO WHICH THE PARTIES HERETO EXPRESSLY AGREE, AND BY ACCEPTANCE HEREOF, THE GRANTEES HEREIN EXPRESSLY AGREE: 1. THE GRANTEE OR GRANTEES OR THEIR ASSIGNS OR SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST, AND ANY GRANTEE OR GRANTEES OR THEIR ASSIGNS OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST SHALL USE THE PROPERTY EXCLUSIVELY FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES AND SHALL NOT RE-SUBDIVIDE THE ACREAGE HEREIN CONVEYED. 2. FENCING ON ANY LOT ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED SHALL BE LIMITED TO WOVEN WIRE, CHAIN LINK, PAINTED, WOOD, OR SPLIT RAILING AND OTHER FENCING, EXPRESSLY BARBED WIRE FENCING, SHALL SPECIFICALLY BE PROHIBITED. 3. ANY BUILDING OR BUILDINGS CONSTRUCTED ON ANY LOT ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED SHALL BE NO CLOSER THAN 30 FEET FROM ANY ADJOINING PROPERTY LINE. 4. THE PROPERTY SHALL BE RESTRICTED TO SINGLE FAMILY TYPE DWELLINGS CONTAINING NOT LESS THAN 1200 SQUARE FEET WITH AT LEAST 1000 SQUARE FEET ON THE FIRST FLOOR, AND IN ADDITION TO ONE OTHER OUT BUILDING FOR GARAGE AND/OR STORAGE. 5. NO DWELLING SHALL CONTAIN EXTERIOR FINISH OF CONCRETE BLOCKS, TAR PAPER, OR ROLLED TYPE SIDING OR ASPHALT TYPE SIDING. 6. MOBILE OR MODULAR HOMES SHALL NOT BE LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED, EITHER PERMANENTLY OR TEMPORARILY 7. NO SWINE, POULTRY, OR OTHER LIVESTOCK WILL BE KEPT OR MAINTAINED ON THE PROPERTY. 8. GARBAGE, WASTE AND REFUSE WILL BE HELD FOR OR COLLECTION IN CONTAINERS. 9. NO PART OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED WILL BE USED FOR THE PURPOSES OF A JUNKYARD, NOR FOR COLLECTION OR STORAGE AREA, OR MAINTENANCE AREA, OR PARKING AREA FOR JUNK, WRECKED OR STRIPPED AUTOMOBILES.

Parcel ID: 095-087.00.000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 112 JAMES GEORGE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JEREMY W BOW, KATRINA L BOW

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(4-25; 5-2-9-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-22

Estate of Debra Jean Schleuning, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 17th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Debra Jean Schleuning, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 17th day of April, 2018.

Henry Bruce Schleuning

Executor

Estate of Deceased Debra Jean Schleuning

491 Crestwood Drive

Jamestown, TN 38556

Attorney for Estate

Amanda Howard

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(4-28; 5-2-2tp)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of September, 2006, RONALD ROY BOYKIN and wife, JULIE MARIE GALLER BOYKIN did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 107, Page 200, recorded on September 22, 2006, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 18th April, 2018 and recorded on April 19, 2018, in Record Book 284, Page 5; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 15th day of May, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

Situated in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and being about 12 miles southeast of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to Allardt and southwardly on the Allardt to Banner Springs new highway and thence east by the old county road leading past Buck Cemetery and northeastwardly on a roadway which Gary Rains has constructed through his tract of land described in Deed Book W-4, Page 324 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee and beginning at the north margin of the roadway running a northeast southwest direction through the Gary Rains and wife, Antoinette Rains, tract as described in Deed Book W-4, Page 324 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and running thence with the east line of said Rains’ tract north 14 degrees 28 minutes west 730.7 feet to a set stone or rock, the northeast corner of said Rains’ tract; thence south 84 degrees 28 minutes west 812 ½ feet to the northeast corner of the McGlothlin 8.46 acre tract, thence south 13 ½ degrees east 1322 ½ feet to the north margin of the roadway running northeast and southwest; thence north 32 degrees east 166 ½ feet, north 66 degrees east 225 ½ feet, north 54 degrees east 172 feet, north 29 ½ east 234 ½ feet, north 51 degrees east 192 ½ feet to the beginning, containing 19.41 acres, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to Gary William Pierce, et al by virtue of a deed from William A. Pierce, dated March 4, 2000, of record in Book G-8, Page 617, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a Warranty Deed from BETTY MAXINE PIERCE, surviving spouse of William A. Pierce, ROBERT ARTHUR PIERCE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR GARY WILLIAM PIERCE, STEPHEN JOE PIERCE, ALAN SPENCER PIERCE, RICHARD ANCYL PIERCE to RONALD R. BOYKIN and wife, JULIE BOYKIN, recorded on November 18, 2005, in Deed Book 89, Page 706, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 122, Parcel 5.12

Property address: 315 Youngs Ford Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 19th day of April, 2018.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

(4-25; 5-2-9-3tc)

FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE CHANCERY COURT

CASE NO 18-10

DEBORAH ROSE WELSHANS and RICHARD ALAN WELSHANS

PETITIONERS,

vs.

AMY RENEE ELDER,

RESPONDENT,

IN RE: HANNAH RENEE LOYD, d.o.b. 09-22-2013

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent Amy Renee Elder, therefore service of process by publication is ordered.

The Respondent Amy Renee Elder is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, filed by Deborah Welshans and Richard Welshans, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks April 18, 25, May 2 and May 9, 2018 and with the hearing set on June 25, 2018 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 13th day of April 2018.

Honorable Elizabeth Asbury

Chancellor

Melanie Lane, BPR #26423

Attorney for Petitioners

(4-18-25; 5-2-9-4tc)

IN THE General SESSIONS COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TN

Regina Koger

vs

David Flowers

Case No. 2018-CV-167

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations in the civil suit and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent, DAVID FLOWERS, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon DAVID FLOWERS. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOTICE

REGINA KOGER has filed a petition against you seeking possession and a judgment from you for failure to comply with signed lease. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon REGINA KOGER, Plaintiff in this case and answer to the civil suit within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice. You must also appear in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County on May 24, 2018 at 9 am for the final hearing in this matter.

You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Fentress County General Sessions Office, P.O. Box 966, Jamestown, TN 38556, 140 Justice Drive, Jamestown, 931-879-7919.

Entered this 19th day of April, 2018

Judge Todd Burnett

(4-25; 5-2-9-16-4tp)

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

(4-25-1tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Robin Louviere’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Robin Louviere for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #E188 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #E188.

(4-25; 5-2-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Lora Stewart’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Lora Stewart for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A23 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A23.

(4-25; 5-2-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Angela Sebastiano’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Angela Sebastiano for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B83 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B83.

(4-25; 5-2-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brandy Patterson’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brandy Patterson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D174 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D174.

(4-25; 5-2-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kelley Davis’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kelley Davis failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B36 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B36.

(4-25; 5-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kimberly Roufs’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kimberly Roufs failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C45 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C45.

(4-25; 5-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Edric Linder’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Edric Linder failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B34 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B34.

(4-25; 5-2tc)

Fentress Co. Utility District annual water quality report