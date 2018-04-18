Legal Notices For The Week Of April 18, 2018

April 18, 2018

IN THE JUVENILE COuRT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

ELIZABETH ANN CONATSER, Mother

And MICHAEL WILLIAM CONATSER, Stepfather

vs

FORREST DANIEL BARLEY, Paternal Father

RESPONDENTS

IN THE MATTER OF

Makenzie Faith Barley, D.O.B. 06/09/2000

Child Under (18) Years of Age

Address: 2059 Old Wolf River Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556

NO. 2018-CH-8

The Petitioners, Elizabeth Ann Conatser and Michael William Conatser, come and by and through their counsel motioned this court and the matter was heard on March 27, 2018 on a Motion to Publish Service of Process on an absent father in this petition to terminate the paternal rights of Forrest Daniel Barley, and to allow Michael William Conatser, as Stepfather of Makenzie Faith Barley, to adopt Makenzie Faith Barley.

(1) This court found that the Respondent is last known to be a citizen and resident of Van Alystyne, Texas residing at 103 N. Dallas Street, Van Alystyne, Texas 75495 or P.O. Box 99, Van Alystyne, Texas 75495, as per his own information filed in the divorce court for Cumberland County, Tennessee in the divorce action of the parties, and since the divorce action, he has not been seen nor heard from since prior to October 2001.

(2) Certified Mail was duly sent by the Petitioners for service of process and it was attempted to be delivered to the Respondent’s last known addresses both by certified mail and regular mail and was returned unclaimed and the unclaimed mail has been duly filed with this court.

(3) Therefore, the Petitioner’s request to publish in the newspaper for Fentress County, Tennessee for 4 consecutive weeks, is hereby granted.

(4) The Petitioner is to publish this Notice to begin on April 4, 2018 then on April 11, 2018, April 18, 2018 and April 25, 2018.

(5) A FINAL HEARING ON THIS MATTER SHALL BE HELD ON APRIL 30, 2018, BE PRESENT IF YOU WISH TO BE HEARD.

THE HONORABLE ELIZABETH ASBURY

CHANCELLOR

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

Leslie Clark Ledbetter, Attorney for Petitioners

6890 S. York Hwy, Clarkrange, TN

(931)863-5997

BPR: 023305

(4-11-18-25-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 8, 2018 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NEVA C. HOOD AND OSCAR HOOD, to C. Thomas Cates, Trustee, on March 19, 2004, at Record Book 61, Page 311 as Instrument No. 04001097 in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2004-1 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED NOTES AND CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-1

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and about 2 miles south of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U S Highway 127, eastward on the Fred Williams Road about 13/100 of a mile and thence southwardly and eastwardly on a public roadway through Rainbow Acres a distance of approximately 634 feet south of Fred Williams Road and beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 22; thence south with the east margin of the east prong of said roadway running southward through Rainbow Acres 195 feet to the northwest corner of Lot 19; thence east with the north line of Lot 19 157.5 feet to the northeast corner of Lot 19; thence north 195 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 22; thence west 150 feet to the beginning corner. Said description contains Lots 20 and 21 of Rainbow Acres, a plat of which appears in Plat Book 1, Page 3, of the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Oscar Hood and wife, Neva C. Hood, by Deed from Keith V. Rains and wife, Ruth N. Rains, dated 05/01/1975, of record in Book E-5, Page 549, Register`s Office for Fentress County, TN.

125 Raintree Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

Tax ID: 074GD02100000

Current Owner(s) of Property: NEVA C. HOOD AND OSCAR HOOD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 125 Raintree Rd, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MILLENNIUM LOAN AND THRIFT AND COOKEVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000114-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(4-11-18-25-3tc)

INVITATION TO BID

The Fentress County Highway Department will be accepting bids on New or Used Tractor with Boom Mower Wednesday, April 25, 2018 until 1:00 P.M..

All bids should be received in a sealed envelope, clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. Bids will be accepted until 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at which time they will be opened and read aloud at the Fentress County Finance Department, 103A Smith Street South, Jamestown, TN. Bids can be mailed to: Fentress County Highway Dept., P. O. Box 825, Jamestown, TN 38556 or Fentress County Finance Dept., 103A Smith Street South, Jamestown, TN 38556

Bid Specifications are:

•115 HP TRACTOR

•CAB W / HEATING AND AIR

•2 WD

•QUAD RANGE TRANSMISSION

•22’ REAR STOW BOOM MOWER

•HIGH MOUNT SWIVIL

•50” ROTARY CUTTER HEAD

•STANDARD CONTROLS

•UNDER 2000 HOURS

Any questions contact Fentress County Highway Department at 931-879-7913.

Fentress County Highway Department reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Fentress County Highway Department does not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, national origin, creed, age, marital status, or disability as required by Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

(4-11-18-2tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA §30-2-306)

No. P-18-20

Estate of Shirley Jean LaRue King, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 9th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Shirley Jean LaRue King, deceased, who died the 7th day of January, 2018 were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 9th day of April, 2018.

David Walker

Personal Representative, Estate of

Shirley Jean LaRue King

P.O. Box 912

Helenwood, TN 37755

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(4-18-25-2tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, April 27, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(4-18-1tc)

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1

NOTICE OF SALE

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Margaret Brown, surviving tenant by the entirety with Leonard Brown, deceased, unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded July 25, 2017, in Record Book 272, Page 912, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated July 17, 2017, payable by Margaret Brown to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book L-7, Page 142, and containing approximately 1.70 acres, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 110 GUFFEY LANE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556 TAX MAP 74, PARCEL 106.02 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(4-18-25; 5-2-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-18

Estate of Sharen Marie Peacock, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Sharen Marie Peacock, deceased, who died the 5th day July, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 3rd day of April, 2018.

Scott Eric Peacock

Administrator

Estate of Sharen Marie Peacock

112 Oscar King Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(4-11-18-2tp)

FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE CHANCERY COURT

CASE NO 18-10

DEBORAH ROSE WELSHANS and RICHARD ALAN WELSHANS

PETITIONERS,

vs.

AMY RENEE ELDER,

RESPONDENT,

IN RE: HANNAH RENEE LOYD, d.o.b. 09-22-2013

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent Amy Renee Elder, therefore service of process by publication is ordered.

The Respondent Amy Renee Elder is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, filed by Deborah Welshans and Richard Welshans, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks April 18, 25, May 2 and May 9, 2018 and with the hearing set on June 25, 2018 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 13th day of April 2018.

Honorable Elizabeth Asbury

Chancellor

Melanie Lane, BPR #26423

Attorney for Petitioners

(4-18-25; 5-2-9-4tc)

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a new telecommunications tower facility located at York Highway 127 South (approx. 900 feet north of intersection with Old Martha Washington Rd), Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN. The new facility will consist of a 270-foot self-support tower. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6118002567-WRR c/o EBI Consulting, EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trial South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at 914-434-2173.

(4-18-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

No. P-18-19

Estate of Jack Carson Byrd, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 6th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Jack Carson Byrd, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his Estate are required to file the same triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 6th day of April, 2018.

Sandra Byrd

Administratrix of the Estate of

Jack Carson Byrd

1046 Wright Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(4-11-18-2tp)

NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(4-18-1tc)

