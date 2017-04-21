Legal Notices For The Week Of April 12, 2017

April 21, 2017

Commission Agenda Taxsale

NOTICE CASANDRA JOLENE SMITHERS AND LARRY JOE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights as to Adalynn Willow Wright and Conar Enslee Smithers. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 12th day of June, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee. (3-29;4-5-12-19-4tc) mmm Notice To Creditors (As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306) No. P-17-17 Estate of Dale Harrison Flowers, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Dale Harrison Flowers, deceased, who died the 27th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This 31st day of March, 2017. Thomas H. Potter Deborah Benedito Co-Administrators Estate of Dale Harrison Flowers 421 East Central Ave. Jamestown, TN 38556 Linda Smith Clerk & Master 140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (4-5-12-2tp) mmm Notice To Creditors Estate of Betty June Holt, Deceased Cause No. P-17-16 Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty June Holt, Deceased, who died December 12, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (a.) (tfc) mmm notice The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a work session Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The work session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work session is open to the public. (4-12-1tc) mmm notice The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in regular session Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public. (4-12-1tc) mmm notice The Fentress County Sheriff & Jail Committee will meet Wednesday, April 19th at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center and is open to the public. (4-12-1tc) mmm notice The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed Friday, April 14th, 2017 in observance of the Good Friday holiday. The courthouse will reopen on Monday, April 17th, 2017. (4-12-1tc) mmm Successor Trustee’s Notice Of Sale Of Real Estate And Affixed Manufactured Home ANTHONY R. STEELE, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on November 12, 2004, by WILLIAM T. HALL and LINDA J. HALL, husband and wife, said deed of trust appearing of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 71, Page 243 (“Deed of Trust”) will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., the property described below. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 1996 General Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number GMHGA3229612144AB. Sale Date and Location: May 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 67, Page 269, and commonly known as 4137 Standing Rock Road, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556. Property Address: 4137 Standing Rock Road, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556. Tax Map Identification No.: 135-013.06 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN. All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. This the 7TH day of April, 2017. /s/ Anthony R. Steele Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. P. O. Box 2428 Knoxville, TN 37901 (865) 637-1980 (4-12-19-26-3tc) mmm In The Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee At Jamestown, Tennessee Triston Deaton Petitioner Vs. Shane O. Smith, II Respondent In Re: Shane O’Keith Smith, III And Shayna Kayree Smith Minor Children Under the Age of Eighteen Case 2017-JV-92 Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent, due to the fact that the respondent cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person. The respondent, Shane O. Smith, II is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Name Change Petition, by attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-April 10th, 17th, 24th and May 1st of 2017, and a hearing date set for June 15, 2017 in the Juvenile Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. Signed this 5th day of April, 2017. Honorable Todd Burnett Juvenile Court Judge (4-12-19-26; 5-3-4tc) mmm LEGAL NOTICE: Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2010 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by May 15, 2017. Records will be destroyed after that date. (4-5-12-19-26-4tc) mmm