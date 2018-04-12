Legal Notices For The Week Of April 11, 2018

April 12, 2018

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 23, 2004, by ROY MITCHELL BEELER and wife, JOYCE BEELER which appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 66, Page 587 (“Deed of Trust”), as modified by Modification Agreement in Book 146, Page 675 and by Modification Agreement in Book 221, Page 539, both in said Register’s Office, will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands, the property described below. Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Book 221, Page 543) described as one (1) Used 2004 CAVA Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number BC04AL0134096AB.

Sale Date and Location: April 20, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book WDW7, Page 5 in the Fentress County Register of Deeds and commonly known as 94 Clayborn Beeler Lane, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

Property Address: 94 Clayborn Beeler Lane, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

Tax Map Identification No.: 075-159.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: None.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or canceled without further written notice or publication.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 26th day of March, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden,

Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster &

Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(3-28; 4-4-11-3tc)

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

IN THE JUVENILE COuRT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

ELIZABETH ANN CONATSER, Mother

And MICHAEL WILLIAM CONATSER, Stepfather

vs

FORREST DANIEL BARLEY, Paternal Father

RESPONDENTS

IN THE MATTER OF

Makenzie Faith Barley, D.O.B. 06/09/2000

Child Under (18) Years of Age

Address: 2059 Old Wolf River Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556

NO. 2018-CH-8

The Petitioners, Elizabeth Ann Conatser and Michael William Conatser, come and by and through their counsel motioned this court and the matter was heard on March 27, 2018 on a Motion to Publish Service of Process on an absent father in this petition to terminate the paternal rights of Forrest Daniel Barley, and to allow Michael William Conatser, as Stepfather of Makenzie Faith Barley, to adopt Makenzie Faith Barley.

(1) This court found that the Respondent is last known to be a citizen and resident of Van Alystyne, Texas residing at 103 N. Dallas Street, Van Alystyne, Texas 75495 or P.O. Box 99, Van Alystyne, Texas 75495, as per his own information filed in the divorce court for Cumberland County, Tennessee in the divorce action of the parties, and since the divorce action, he has not been seen nor heard from since prior to October 2001.

(2) Certified Mail was duly sent by the Petitioners for service of process and it was attempted to be delivered to the Respondent’s last known addresses both by certified mail and regular mail and was returned unclaimed and the unclaimed mail has been duly filed with this court.

(3) Therefore, the Petitioner’s request to publish in the newspaper for Fentress County, Tennessee for 4 consecutive weeks, is hereby granted.

(4) The Petitioner is to publish this Notice to begin on April 4, 2018 then on April 11, 2018, April 18, 2018 and April 25, 2018.

(5) A FINAL HEARING ON THIS MATTER SHALL BE HELD ON APRIL 30, 2018, BE PRESENT IF YOU WISH TO BE HEARD.

THE HONORABLE ELIZABETH ASBURY

CHANCELLOR

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

Leslie Clark Ledbetter, Attorney for Petitioners

6890 S. York Hwy, Clarkrange, TN

(931)863-5997

BPR: 023305

(4-11-18-25-3tc)

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC proposes to construct a 195-foot monopole (199-foot overall height with appurtenances) telecommunications structure. The tower would be located at 750 Old Highway 28, Clarkrange, Fentress County, Tennessee, Tax Parcel ID 81.00. AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.

(4-11-1tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 8, 2018 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NEVA C. HOOD AND OSCAR HOOD, to C. Thomas Cates, Trustee, on March 19, 2004, at Record Book 61, Page 311 as Instrument No. 04001097 in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2004-1 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED NOTES AND CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-1

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and about 2 miles south of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U S Highway 127, eastward on the Fred Williams Road about 13/100 of a mile and thence southwardly and eastwardly on a public roadway through Rainbow Acres a distance of approximately 634 feet south of Fred Williams Road and beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 22; thence south with the east margin of the east prong of said roadway running southward through Rainbow Acres 195 feet to the northwest corner of Lot 19; thence east with the north line of Lot 19 157.5 feet to the northeast corner of Lot 19; thence north 195 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 22; thence west 150 feet to the beginning corner. Said description contains Lots 20 and 21 of Rainbow Acres, a plat of which appears in Plat Book 1, Page 3, of the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Oscar Hood and wife, Neva C. Hood, by Deed from Keith V. Rains and wife, Ruth N. Rains, dated 05/01/1975, of record in Book E-5, Page 549, Register`s Office for Fentress County, TN.

125 Raintree Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

Tax ID: 074GD02100000

Current Owner(s) of Property: NEVA C. HOOD AND OSCAR HOOD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 125 Raintree Rd, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MILLENNIUM LOAN AND THRIFT AND COOKEVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000114-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(4-11-18-25-3tc)

INVITATION TO BID

The Fentress County Highway Department will be accepting bids on New or Used Tractor with Boom Mower Wednesday, April 25, 2018 until 1:00 P.M..

All bids should be received in a sealed envelope, clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. Bids will be accepted until 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at which time they will be opened and read aloud at the Fentress County Finance Department, 103A Smith Street South, Jamestown, TN. Bids can be mailed to: Fentress County Highway Dept., P. O. Box 825, Jamestown, TN 38556 or Fentress County Finance Dept., 103A Smith Street South, Jamestown, TN 38556

Bid Specifications are:

•115 HP TRACTOR

•CAB W / HEATING AND AIR

•2 WD

•QUAD RANGE TRANSMISSION

•22’ REAR STOW BOOM MOWER

•HIGH MOUNT SWIVIL

•50” ROTARY CUTTER HEAD

•STANDARD CONTROLS

•UNDER 2000 HOURS

Any questions contact Fentress County Highway Department at 931-879-7913.

Fentress County Highway Department reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Fentress County Highway Department does not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, national origin, creed, age, marital status, or disability as required by Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

(4-11-18-2tc)

UPPER CUMBERLAND DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ARTS GRANT OPPORTUNITY

The Upper Cumberland Development District is a designated agency to administer grant funding through the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities program. Funded through the Specialty License Plate Program, the Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises. The ABC program encourages applications from non-profit organizations and government entities engaged in arts programming. To learn more about the ABC program’s purpose and eligibility requirements, please refer to the guidelines located at: http://tnartscommission.org/grants/arts-build-communities-grant-2/

The Upper Cumberland Development District (UCDD) serves the following fourteen counties: Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Van Buren, Warren and White. Both the applicant organizations and the proposed projects must be within this service area. Successful grant awards will range from $500 to $2,500 and will require at minimum a “one to one dollar match,” meaning the applicant must cover at least half the cost of a project through other income sources.

The UCDD will host a workshop for grant applicants at 10:00 a.m. on April 30, 2018. The workshop will be held in the conference room at the UCDD, located at 1225 South Willow Avenue in Cookeville. The deadline for applications is July 2, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. CST. The application is completed entirely online and is accessible here: https://tnarts.fluxx.io./user_sessions/new. Google Chrome is the preferred web browser and works best with the application.

Applications for the ABC program will go through a local review process held in July 2018 and results will be announced before August 10, 2018. The successful proposed projects must take place and grant funds must be used between August 16, 2018 and June 15, 2019. For more information, please contact Tasha Schwenn at the UCDD at (931)476-4161 or via e-mail at tschwenn@ucdd.org

(4-11-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-18

Estate of Sharen Marie Peacock, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Sharen Marie Peacock, deceased, who died the 5th day July, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 3rd day of April, 2018.

Scott Eric Peacock

Administrator

Estate of Sharen Marie Peacock

112 Oscar King Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(4-11-18-2tp)

Notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, April 16, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(4-11-1tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Work Session Monday, April 16, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Work Session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work Session is open to the public.

(4-11-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

No. P-18-19

Estate of Jack Carson Byrd, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 6th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Jack Carson Byrd, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his Estate are required to file the same triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 6th day of April, 2018.

Sandra Byrd

Administratrix of the Estate of

Jack Carson Byrd

1046 Wright Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(4-11-18-2tp)

NOTICE OF SALE OF VEHICLE

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicle’s and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash. This will be an online auction that will begin on 04/21/18 and it will end on 04/28/18. Auction site will be www.bestway-auction.net Vehicles are described as follows:

1984 Chevy C10

VIN: 1GCDC14H8EF388016

2006 Ford Explorer

VIN: 1FMEU73E16UA79444

Cody Hamby

Collection Officer

Union Bank

(4-11-1tc)

4-16-2018 AGENDA-1 INV TO BID E911 It Specialist Inv to bid fentress county board of education Manikin