Legal Notices For The Week Of April 10, 2019

April 10, 2019

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Daniel Cisneros unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded October 28th, 2015 in Record Book 247, Page 118 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 28th, 2015, payable by Daniel Cisneros to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 247, Page 116, and containing 4/10 of an acre, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 Billy Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 43O, Group D, PARCEL 010.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-12

Estate of John F. Gallery, III, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 28th day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of John F. Gallery, III, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 28th day of March, 2019.

JoAnn Lane

Executrix for the

Estate of John F. Gallery, III

2020 Hawks Nest Drive,

Hermitage, TN 37076

Attorney for Estate Parker T. Brown

216 Centerview Drive, Ste. 317

Brentwood, TN 37027

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 14, 2003, executed by ANN MILLER and DAVID MILLER, conveying certain real property therein described to FREIDA LOWERY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded April 23, 2005, in Deed Book 44, Page 747-752 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-2, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-2 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 44, PAGE 691 ID #127-90.00, 127-91.00. BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 67 AND 68, OLDE GRIMSLEY SUBDIVISION, PHASE III, FILED IN PLAT BOOK 3 AT PAGE 93.Parcel ID: 127-090.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 939 PIONEER DR, GRIMSLEY, TN 38565.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ANN MILLER and DAVID MILLER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR WF 19 GRANTOR TRUST, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

DARRELL DAVIS

Petitioner

vs.

TERRY FUGATE & HARLEY LAMBERT

Respondents

CASE NO. 2019-JV-16

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-104, appearing from allegations of the Petition in this cause, being duly sworn to or from affidavit, Harley Lambert and Terry Fugate, the Respondents, cannot be served with the ordinary process of law for the following reason:

After diligent inquiry, the whereabouts of the Respondents cannot be ascertained.

It is therefore ordered, that said Respondent enter an appearance thirty days after the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. A copy of this order is to be published for four consecutive weeks in The Fentress Courier.

Gina Mullinix

Fentress County

Circuit Court Clerk

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the main courtroom at the Fentress County Courthouse, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Citizens are invited to attend.

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 15, 2008, executed by Darlene Wangler and Robert Wangler, wife and husband, to U.S. Bank Trust Company National Association, Trustee, for U.S. Bank National Association N.D., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on September 8, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 146 Page 432 and Instrument Number 08003469.

WHEREAS, U.S. Bank National Association s/b/m to U.S. Bank National Association N.D., the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 30, 2019, at 1:00 PM, local time, at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Fentress County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Fentress, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS

COUNTY, TENNESSEE, APPROXIMATELY THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE BY WAY OF THE HIGHWAY 127 BYPASS TO THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 154 EXIT; THENCE FROM THE EXIT NORTHWARDLY ON THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD A DISTANCE OF

APPROXIMATELY 1600 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE EDD AND RUTH HATFIELD TRACT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK L-7, PAGE 266, AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE HATFIELD TRACT, SOUTH 78 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 235.86 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE HATFIELD TRACT, SOUTH 17 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 83.14 FEET TO AN IRON ROD, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE LINDA MAE BEAVER TRACT

DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 0-7, PAGE 692; THENCE WITH THE BEAVER TRACT SOUTH 19 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 144.08 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE BETTY SMITHERS MOLES TRACT DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK H-7, PAGE 370; THENCE WITH THE MOLES TRACT, SOUTH 19 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST 105.29 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF BILLY RIDGE COURT; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF BILLY RIDGE COURT, NORTH 88 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 236.48 FEET TO A SPIKE AT THE BASE OF A 10 INCH WHITE OAK; THENCE WITH THE RONALD AND PAULA MANIS TRACT EAST LINE DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK J-7, PAGE 283, NORTH 33 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST 191 .90 FEET TO A WOOD FENCE CORNER POST; THENCE NORTH 12 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 343.74 FEET TO A STONE AT

A FENCE CORNER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST 595.85 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD; THENCE WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF BILLY RIDGE ROAD, SOUTH 02 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 58 SECONDS WEST 145.71 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 4.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE REMAINING LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE DEED FROM RUBY UPCHURCH TO FLETCHER UPCHURCH AND WIFE, VICTORIA UPCHURCH RECORDED MAY 29, 1967 IN DEED BOOK I-4, PAGE 296.

TRACT TWO:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS

COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 2 1/2 MILES NORTHEAST OF THE

COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN BY WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 127 NORTH TO THE PICKETT STATE PARK ROAD; THENCE EASTWARDLY ON THE PICKETT STATE PARK ROAD TO THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON BILLY RIDGE ROAD AND BEGINNING AT A SET STONE ON THE WEST SIDE OF BILLY RIDGE ROAD, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PARLAN BEAVER TRACT, AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 85 1/2 DEGREES WEST APPROXIMATELY 268

FEET TO A SET STONE ON THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE BEAVER TRACT; THENCE NORTH 3 DEGREES WEST 92 FEET TO A SET STONE; THENCE NORTH 85 1/2 DEGREES EAST APPROXIMATELY 268 FEET TO A SET STONE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY WITH THE BILLY RIDGE ROAD APPROXIMATELY 92 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER AND CONTAINING .56 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

BEING ALL OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DARLENE

WANGLER AND HUSBAND, ROBERT WANGLER FROM EDD HATFIELD AND WIFE, RUTH HATFIELD BY DEED DATED 09/23/99 AND RECORDED 09/23/99 IN BOOK WDF-8, PAGE 92 IN THE LAND RECORDS OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING ALL OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DARLENE

WANGLER AND HUSBAND, ROBERT WANGLER FROM FLETCHER UPCHURCH AND WIFE, VICTORIA UPCHURCH BY DEED DATED 09/23/99 AND RECORDED 09/24/99 IN BOOK WDF-8, PAGE 108 IN THE LAND RECORDS OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Permanent Parcel Number: MAP 43 PARCEL 135.00 (Parcel #1)

MAP 43 PARCEL 136.02 (Parcel #2)

DARLENE WANGLER AND HUSBAND, ROBERT WANGLER

209 BILLY RIDGE ROAD, JAMESTOWN TN 38556

Commonly known as 209 Billy Ridge Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: Darlene Wangler and Robert Wangler

Other Interested Parties: Darlene R Wangler; Robert M Wangler

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Darlene Wangler; Robert Wangler; Darlene R Wangler; Robert M Wangler.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

5751 Uptain Road

Suite 514

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 1292-973A

NOTICE OF SALE OF VEHICLEs

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicle’s and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder on 04/20/2019, 10:00 a.m. CST. Vehicles are described as follows:

2014 (Black) Chrysler 200 Sedan

VIN# 1C3CCBBG5EN114536

2005 (Green) Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4WD

VIN# 2GCEK13T151121563

2008 (Red) Ford F-150 Crew Cab XLT 4WD

VIN# 1FTPW14V28FB64397

2006 (Silver) Cadillac CTS Sedan

VIN# 1G6DM57T760189096

2007 (Blue) 9400 International Semi

VIN# 2HSCNAPR47C467182

NOTICE

The Fentress County Regional Planning Commission will have a public hearing scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Fentress County Courthouse for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: The removal of the end sections of Little Crab Road and Gooseneck Road from the county road list. The Ann Wood Cemetery and the Marion Beaty Cemetery are located on the roads that are listed within this notice. The public hearing will begin at Noon in the Economic and Community Development Room on the 2nd floor. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to Fentress County Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: tlee@ucdd.org Lee Brown Chairman Fentress County Planning Commission.

