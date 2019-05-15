Leaders Discuss Future Fentress County Roane State/ TCAT Facility

May 15, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Friday, May 10, a group of local leaders met with the administration of Roane State Community College, TCAT, and representatives from the Tennessee Board of Regents as well as the Roane State Foundation to discuss the construction of a permanent Roane State/ TCAT campus in Fentress County. Roane State currently holds classes in what was formerly the YAI JROTC building on the York Institute Campus, but the facility has only two classrooms and is currently overflowing. With the need for a larger, more accessible facility being imminent, the time is right for discussion and plans for the future of higher education in Fentress County.

The meeting was organized by State Senator Ken Yager, and was attended by several local VIPs who represented community interests in virtually all areas, ranging from local business, local government, banking, and education. A luncheon was prepared for those in attendance by Mrs. Marta McPeters of Clarkrange High School.

