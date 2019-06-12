LAYOFFS Hospital Announces Departure of 20 Employees, Appointment of New CEO

June 12, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Jamestown Regional Medical Center has announced that it has laid off 20 employees due to what they describe as “a significant decline in receipt of payments over recent months.”

This announcement came on June 7, just days after it was revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would be terminating the hospital’s Medicare payments effective on June 12, 2019.

A subsequent press release, dated June 10, 2019, announced that the hospital had appointed a new CEO by the name of Michael Alexander, amid these layoffs.

These press releases mark a shift in the communications coming from JRMC, as they have been reticent to provide any public information over the course of the last few months, and have declined to give official statements more often than not, even as the facility appears to be capsizing.

In the interest of transparency we have decided to provide the full text of both of these press releases to the public, who may then draw their own conclusions based upon the statements made within.

The first release, which concerns the layoffs, reads as follows:

“June 7, 2019

From: Jamestown Regional Medical Center, A Rennova Health Company

Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC), A Rennova Health Company, strives to be a responsible partner in the local community and to those we serve for their health care needs.

