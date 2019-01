January 30, 2019

Clarkrange High School Lady Buffaloes Head Coach Lamar Rogers recently celebrated his 1200th win as a head coach. Currently Rogers is the second most winningest high school girls basketball coach in the history of the State of Tennessee, just 17 wins behind Coach Jim Smiddy who retired in the 1990s. Rogers is pictured above with his current CHS Lady Buffaloes basketball team.