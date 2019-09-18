Knoxville Grace Christian Takes 28-7 Win Over York

After three games on the road to open the 2019 football season, the York Dragons came home on September 13 to host Grace Christian Academy of Knoxville, and came up on the short end of a 28-7 score.
The talented Rams took less than 3 minutes to get on the scoreboard, as they took the opening kickoff and put together an 8-play, 63-yard scoring drive to take an early 7-0 advantage, as quarterback Cooper Riggs hit Grant Warwick for a 19-yard pass play, with Chase McCullar booting the point after.
The Dragons took the ensuing kickoff at their 13 and moved out to the 39 before Dalton Barger was caught for a 10-yard loss, forcing the Dragons to punt, with Christian taking the punt at the Dragon 43 and moved to the York 6, where the Dragons held them to only 3 yards on 3 plays, forcing a field goal attempt, which failed, with the Dragons taking possession at their 20.
This drive was short lived, however, as Jared Long intercepted a Dalton Barger pass to give Grace possession at the York 29, and the Rams put their second touchdown on the scoreboard 6 plays later when Caleb Curcio took it in from 3 yards out to give Grace Christian a 14-0 advantage as the first period came to a close.
After an exchange of punts to open the second period, the Dragons put together a 6-play, 57-yard drive, their only scoring drive of the night, which was capped by a 2-yard dive by Zack Gibson, with Johann West’s point-after kick closing the gap to 14-7 with 5:36 left in the first half.
Gibson accounted for 39 yards of the drive, including a 30-yard run to give the Dragons a first down at the Grace 10.
On Grace’s next possession, the Dragon defense stiffened, breaking up three straight pass attempts and forcing a punt on 4th down.
Read the full story and stats in this weeks Fentress Courier.