Kentucky Man Is Indicted For Murder of William Rich

March 14, 2018

The Pickett County Grand Jury met March 1st, 2018 and returned several indictments involving the murder of William “Wimp” Rich of Pall Mall.

According to an article in the March 7 issue of the Pickett County Press by Editor-Publisher Amanda Hill Bond, Taylor McCray Hardesty, 23, of Kentucky, was indicted with premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, and especially aggravated robbery.

On December 30th, William Rich was found deceased at his residence at 3165 Chanute Road. The circumstances of the manner of death and what was found at the scene initiated an investigation. Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Pickett County Sheriff’s Depart-ment, and the District Attorney General’s Office worked together to investigate the death.

“It is always shocking to have violent crime occur in our community. I look forward to holding Hardesty responsible for taking a human life,” said District Attorney Bryant Dunaway.

