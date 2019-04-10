Kassow Charged with Criminal Homicide

April 10, 2019

A Jamestown man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing and subsequent death that occurred on Sunday, April 7.

Fentress County deputies discovered the body of Mark Anthony Jennings, age 36, at a home on the Casto Knepp Road in the Pine Haven community. Jennings appeared to have been stabbed to death.

At the request of District Attorney General Jared Effler, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Jennings.

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.