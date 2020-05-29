June 2020 Fair Events Canceled

May 29, 2020

No Pullin’ on the Mountain, Walking Horse Show, Derby and Fireworks This Year

The Fentress County Fair Association Board of Directors announced last week that they would not be holding their June events at the Fentress County Fairgrounds due to COVID-19 outbreak, which is still very active across much of the country.

In a notice published on the Fair Association’s Facebook page, the board issued the following statement:

“CANCELLATIONS…

It is with great sadness that the Fentress County Ag. Fair board announces the cancellation of the following events to be held in June: Pullin’ on the Mountain Truck and Tractor Pull, the Arnold Wright Memorial Walking Horse Show, and the Demolition Derby and Fireworks Show.

We feel the safety and health of our community should always come first. We also depend on our community to support these events and during these trying times we have decided not to request sponsorship from any local business. Their kind dedication is crucial to the success of your county fair. This decision is heart breaking but due to COVID-19, government guidelines, social distancing, and these unpredictable times we feel this is the best decision.

Please know we are working hard to make decisions for the good of all.”