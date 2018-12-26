Judges, Legislators Honored at Recovery Court Conference

December 26, 2018

December 17, 2018 – Two judges who have been leaders in the struggle to rescue lives and communities affected by substance abuse were among the honorees at the Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals’ 14th Annual Recovery Court Conference, held recently in Murfreesboro. Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton and 13th Judicial District General Sessions Court Judge Bratten Cook both received the 2018 Making a Difference Award at the three-day conference.

Two state legislators were also honored at the conference. Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Ferrell Haile both won the TARCP’s Rod Bragg Recovery Hero Award. An additional award, the Christy Vernon Spirit Award, went to Doug Beecham, the director of the 23rd Judicial District Drug Court.

Judge Sexton has been the Criminal Court judge in the 8th Judicial District since 1998. He started the 8th Judicial District Recovery Court in September 2005 as a way to try and break the cycle that saw the same people coming into his courtroom again and again on drug-related or drug-fueled charges.

