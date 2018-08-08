Johnson New County Executive; Reagon Sheriff; Reagan Road Supervisor; Angie Sweet Trustee

August 8, 2018

Marilyn Stephens, Gina Mullinix, Trish Slaven All Re-elected, along with Four new County Commissioners and Two New School Board Members

In a surprisingly low voter turnout on August 2, Fentress County voters elected a new County Executive, gave appointed Sheriff Michael Reagon a strong vote of approval, elected a new Trustee and Highway Supervisor, returned three incumbents to office, and elected four new County Commissioners.

With only 6,179 voters out of a total of 11,914 voters casting ballots, for 51.86%, First District Commissioner Jimmy Johnson soundly defeated incumbent J. Michael Cross for the position of County Executive, polling 4,149 votes, or 69% of the ballots cast, to 1,843, or 31% of the votes for Cross.

In the race for Sheriff, Michael “Bigfoot” Reagon, who had been appointed by the County Commission to fill out the unexpired term of Chucky Cravens, received a solid vote of confidence, taking 3,290 votes, or 53.88 percent of the votes.

David Beaty polled 1,375 votes, for 22.52%; for second place; former Sheriff Tony Choate had 985 votes, for 16.13%; Tom Rosecrants polled 356 votes for 5.83%, and Chris Winningham got 97 votes.

In the race for County Trustee, Angie Sweet polled 5,411 votes, or 92% of the votes cast, to 466 for Brian Meadows.

In the race for Circuit Court Clerk, incumbent Gina Mullinix received 3.095 votes, for 51.57% to win over challengers Tammy D. Koger, who had 1,712 votes, and Tina Brown, who received 1,193 votes.

In the race for County Clerk, incumbent Marilyn LaRue Stephens received 3,218 votes, for 52.78% of the votes, to easily outdistance challengers Gretta N. York with 2,153 votes and Chris Lee Watson with 725 votes.

In the race for Road Supervisor, Joey Reagan was elected to the position with 2,575 votes, or 42.69% of the votes cast, while Mark Beaty took 1,246 votes for 20.66%; Jeremy Roysden got 1,044 votes, for 17.31%, Brian Benton French had 656 votes, and Jo Blevins polled 510 votes.

Patricia L. “Trish” Slaven, running unopposed for the office of Register of Deeds, polled 5,425 complimentary votes.

In the races for County Commissioners, in the First District, incumbent Justin Elvis Miller polled 607 votes, and Micki McDonald 419 to take the two commission seats, with Earlene Dayhuff polling 296 votes.

In the Second District, Incumbent Kimberly L. Davidson polled 568 votes to retain her seat, while political newcomer Rod Williams took the second seat with 554 votes, with Barbara K. Powell getting 530 votes and incumbent JP Reagan 432 votes.

In the Third District, Robert Cooper led the ticket with 470 votes, while incumbent Benny Hughes retained his seat with 424 votes. Incumbent Donal Williams finished third with 388, George Pittman 343, and Jessie Cravens received 158 votes.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Fentress Courier.