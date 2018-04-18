Johnnie Mills Announces For Office of 4th District County Commissioner

April 18, 2018

Johnnie Mills announced this week that he will be seeking the position of County Commissioner in the 4th District in the August Election, and issued the following statement:

“I, Johnnie Mills, would like to announce my candidacy for County Commissioner in the 4th District. I am a lifelong resident of Fentress County. I am the son of Roger and Joyce Mills of Clarkrange. I have been married to Amanda Mills for 18 years, and we have four children, Joshua, Jessie, Jade, and Jackson.

I have served Fentress County for the last 22 years by volunteering with the Fentress County Volunteer Rescue Squad. The highest position I held was captain for 6 years. While captain, I worked closely with the County Government on different equipment upgrades for the Squad. I have also had the pleasure of working with numerous county organizations and officials to help the great people of Fentress County.

I have also worked part time for the Fentress County Communications District (911 Dispatch) for the last 6 years. I am blessed to have a full time job that allows me the ability to remain serving Fentress County and its residents by continuing my volunteer work along with being a part time 911 dispatcher.

If chosen to serve as the County Commissioner in the 4th District, I will always have an open ear to listen to everyone that would like to voice their concerns about what is going on in Fentress County. It would be an honor to represent the 4th District and have the opportunity to work with the other county commissioners to make Fentress County better.

Thank you for your vote and support on August 2nd, 2018.”

Johnnie Mills