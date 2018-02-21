Johnathan McCoy Seeks 1st District Constable Post

February 21, 2018

Johnathan McCoy has announced that he will be a candidate for the position of First District Constable in the August Election, and issued the following statement:

“My name is Johnathan McCoy and I am a candidate for 1st District Constable.

I am the son of Steve McCoy and Rebecca Garrett. I am married to Cassandra McCoy and we have one daughter, Ivory McCoy.

I have worked for the City of Jamestown for 10 years and I would like to serve the City and 1st District even more by being your Constable, so I ask you to help me with your vote, so I can help you.”

Thank you,

Johnathan McCoy