Jim Malone Receives Doctorate from University of Tennessee

June 19, 2019

Jim Malone, of Jamestown, has earned a Ph.D. in Communication and Information from the University of Tennessee in May, 2019.

Malone is currently working as the section manager for research services at Oak Ridge Associated Universities, and has served in that capacity for approximately the last five years. He still lives in Jamestown, and commutes to Oak Ridge to work.

Dr. Malone has a great deal of experience in research and communications, and composed his doctoral dissertation on improving data sharing in the Persian Gulf.

“I always wanted to travel overseas. When I finished my master’s degree, an opportunity came up,” said Malone.

Malone served as library director at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul in 2007, then worked for the library at Weill Cornell Medicine— Qatar in 2009. Through these positions, Malone made contacts with scientists around the world who needed data for their research. He never realized these foreign connections would lead to others later in his career as well as a research project for his doctoral degree.

