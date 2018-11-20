Jeni Ledbetter Appointed to Jamestown City Council

November 20, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown City Council met on Tuesday, November 13th, and took up a hefty agenda of both old and new business. In addition to selecting a new Alderman to fill the seat recently vacated by Mayor Lyndon Baines, the Board also took action on a number of new hires, approved a new cell phone policy on first reading, and had a discussion regarding upcoming supplements to various city policies.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Baines, and the roll call showed that all aldermen were present.

City Recorder Gail Dishmon then read the minutes from the Council’s regular meeting for the month of October, and the special called meeting held in late September when they appointed Mr. Baines to the mayor’s seat. The minutes from both meetings were then approved.

The Council then opened up the floor for grievances from citizens. Those who had applied for the open Alderman seat were also given the opportunity to make statements during this time. The only individual who chose to speak was Mrs. Majenica “Jeni” Ledbetter, who said that she was a local business owner who wished to be appointed to the Council, and if given the opportunity would give it her best shot.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.