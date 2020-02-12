Jamestown Wins 5th Place in National Water Taste Test

February 12, 2020

Pictured from left tot right: Janie Ramsey, Chris Ramsey, Rhonda Monroe, and Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines in Washington D.C. on February 11, 2019. Jamestown Water took 5th place in the nation in this year’s Great American Water Taste Test.

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

After winning the distinction of “best tasting water in Tennessee” for the second consecutive year, the Jamestown Water Department has finished in 5th place in the entire nation in the 2020 Great American Water Taste Test held last week in Washington D. C.

The Great American Water Taste Test is sponsored by the National Rural Water Association, and is held every year. Only fifty utility districts, one from each state, are allowed to compete in the Great American Water Taste Test. So of the fifty teams in attendance, Jamestown finished in the top five, or in the top 10%. However, to add perspective to this accomplishment, it is worth noting that over 50,000 utility districts nation wide are affiliated with the National Rural Water Association, meaning that Jamestown was rated number 5 out of 50,000 total participants, earning the elite position of being in the top 0.001% nationwide.

Also worth noting is that, since no other utility district in Tennessee has ever won the state title in consecutive years, no other utility district from this state has had the privilege of attending the national competition in consecutive years, much less finishing in the top ten each year.

Read full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.