Jamestown Rotary Club Is Presented Lacy-Bomar Award

June 6, 2018

In recognition of the hard work this past year for the Sgt. York’s Grave restoration project, the Jamestown Rotary Club was awarded the Rotary International Lacy-Bomar Award.

This project was completed in honor of the World War One Centennial and was accomplished with the help of several individuals and companies.

So many people came together to give of their time, donate work and give discounts for this special project. Sgt. York’s grave is now designated as an official National WWI Memorial, thanks to the 100 Cities/100 Memorials program sponsored by the United States WWI Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library.

The dedication day was attended by numerous people and was a day to honor those brave soldiers that served our country during WWI, including Sgt. York. The Jamestown Rotary Club and the Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation would like to thank all of those individuals who made the Sgt. York Grave restoration project possible and for those who participated in the special Patriotic Ceremony Sunday, May 27th.

Glenn Wilson, Lee Heights Monument Company restored and fixed the grave, The Welding Shop, Crabtree Sign Company created new informational signage, Tony Goney made the fence, Doug Sells Concrete built the handicap accessible pathway, Kipp Holt at Roger’s Group for the Gravel, Ray Copeland for hauling the gravel, new lighting installed by David Atkinson Electric, Teressia Deck at Jimtown Florist for Patriotic Wreath and Poppies, Eagle Scout Hunter Norris and Troop #130 for help installing the new rock.

Funding was provided by matching grants from Rotary International and 100 Cities 100 Memorials.

The Patriotic Ceremony was very special thanks to the following participants:

Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder, State Senator Ken Yager, Susan Mennenga, TN State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle, Eagle Scout Ty Reagan, TN Department of Environment and Conservation and the Sgt. York State Historic Park, Mark Twain American Legion Post, George Savistano, YAI JROTC and Noteworthy choir, and Cheryl Crabtree.