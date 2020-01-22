Jamestown Man Convicted of Child Rape and Incest

January 22, 2020

On January 15, 2020, following a two (2) day trial, a Fentress County jury found Ronnie Lee Clayborn, of Jamestown, Tennessee, guilty of Rape of a Child and Incest.

Fentress County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton revoked Mr. Clayborn’s bond and scheduled a sentencing hearing for February 18, 2020.

This case was investigated and prosecuted by Detective Jason Duncan with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office. Sonni Reagan of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, including their facility dog, Lucia, also assisted throughout the prosecution of this case. Hollye Gallion, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner with Our Kids Center of Metro Nashville Hospital, testified as an expert witness during the trial.

