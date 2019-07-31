Jamestown Jamboree Set For Saturday, August 3rd

July 31, 2019

Lots of good music, antique and classic cars, food, fun, and fellowship will be the order of the day on Saturday, August 3 for the annual Jamestown Jamboree.

The 24th Annual James-town Jamboree, sponsored by the City of Jamestown, will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and continue until 9:00 p.m. that evening, featuring entertainment by Jeff Crouch.

The event will be held at the Jamestown Community Park, located on Highway 127 just south of York Institute.

In conjunction with the Jamboree, there will be a Cruise-in which will showcase street rods, rat rods, antique and classic cars and trucks.

