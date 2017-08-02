Jamestown Jamboree Saturday, August 5th

August 2, 2017

Bluegrass music, antique and classic cars, food, fun, and fellowship will be the order of the day on Saturday, August 5 for the annual Jamestown Jamboree.

The 20th Annual Jamestown Jamboree, sponsored by the City of Jamestown, will kick off at 1:00 p.m. and continue until 10:15 p.m. featuring some of the top artists and bluegrass groups in the area.

Keith “Groundhog” Conatser will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

The event will be held at the recently-renovated area on the west side of the Fentress County Courthouse in downtown James-town.

Sound will be provided by Millennium Sound, owned by Mr. & Mrs. William Bilbrey.

Concessions will be sold by Manna House.

In conjunction with the Jamboree, the Pushrods and the Southfork Cruisers Car Clubs will be sponsoring a Cruise-in which will showcase street rods, rat rods, antique and classic cars and trucks in the city parking lot adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce office.The admission is free.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

1:00-1:45 pm – Stoney River

1:45-2:30 pm – Standing Stone

Bluegrass

2:30-3:15-Lonesome County Line

3:15-4:00-Jeff Crouch

4:00-4:45-Mountain Rose

4:45-5:30-Leonard Anderson

5:30-6:15-Rusty Rooster

6:15-6:45-SUPPER BREAK

6:45-7:15-Stoney River

7:15-7:45-Standing Stone Bluegrass

7:45-8:15-Lonesome County Line

8:15-8:45-Jeff Crouch

8:45-9:15-Mountain Rose

9:15-9:45-Leonard Anderson

9:45-10:15-Rusty Rooster

ALL SHADE TREE PICKERS WELCOME!

For more information, call Jamestown City Hall (931)879-8815 or Keith “Groundhog” Conatser at 931-879-7629.

EVERYONE WELCOME AND ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND.