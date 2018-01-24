Jamestown Council Votes to Let FUD Provide Water to Chanute/Pall Mall

January 24, 2018

The Jamestown City Council met in regular monthly session on Monday, January 22 in a meeting rescheduled from a week earlier, and took action on a number of items of business.

The highlight of the meeting was a vote by the council to allow the Fentress County Utility District to provide water to the Chanute/Pall Mall Utility District to alleviate issues with their current water supply not conforming to the safe drinking standards.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor pro tem Elizabeth Pendergrass in the absence of Mayor Darlene Monday Davis, who was in the hospital, and the roll call showed all members present.

After the reading of the minutes by City Recorder Gail Dishmon, which was approved on a motion by Vaneesa Matthews, seconded by Charles Cooper, City Public Works Director Steve McCoy commended the city staff for their dedication and hard work during the past two weeks of sub-freezing temperatures which had “been rough on the water lines and streets,”

This statement was echoed by the council members, who praised the city workers for the great job they did during this crisis period.

City Engineer Tom Bennett then reported that the grinder project for the sewer system had been approved and should be delivered in March, and that work was progressing on the CDBG sewer project, which should be ready to begin by summer.

Building Inspector Bob Lane reported that Planner David Starnes was working to develop some ordinances establishing regulations on cell towers. which should be ready to propose to the council by next month. He also reported that the major remodeling project on the Beaty Street apartment complex was progressing well.

City Attorney Baley Allred said he has been spending some time studying laws municipal and public records, as well as working on some contracts.

Under “Old Business,” the council approved acceptance of the low bid for the Jamestown Airport for the REIL (Runway End Identifier Light) Project from Guardian Electric Corp. This came on a motion by Cooper, seconded by Lyndon Baines and passed with all voting for.

Under new business, the council approved final budget amendments to close out the fiscal year 2016-17 budget, and approved the financial statement, showing $351,605.17 in the General Fund, $1,086,873.22 in the Water Fund, and $1,211,733.16 in the Gas Fund, for total available funds of $2,650,211.55.

The council then voted to pay monthly bills in the amount of $541,747.69.

