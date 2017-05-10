Jamestown Council Appoints Lyndon Baines To Fill Vacancy For Position of Alderman

May 10, 2017

The Jamestown City Council met in regular monthly session on Monday, May 8 and took action on a number of items of business, including the appointment of Lyndon Baines to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Alderman Bob Bow.

With the four remaining Aldermen, Mayor Darlene Monday Davis, and City Recorder Gail Dishmon present, the meeting was called to order by Mayor Davis, followed by the roll call, and the reading of the minutes by City Recorder Dishmon, which were approved.

Former Jamestown City Policeman Steve Taylor then addressed the council, stating: “This is a good panel that the city has voted in. They voted out Ryan Smith and I don’t think the people want him back in and I wish you would consider not voting for him. I think it’s time to put someone in who will carry forward with what the people want.”

Lyndon Baines, who placed 6th in November City Election for Alderman, and who had submitted an application for the vacant Alderman position, then addressed the council, stating:

