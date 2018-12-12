Jamestown City Council Meets Dec. 10 In Routine Session

December 12, 2018

The Jamestown City Council met Monday, December 10 in their regular monthly session, and took action on several matters in a rather routine, 25-minute meeting.

With all members present, and following the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting, Mayor Lyndon Baines reported that the sewer rehabilitation project was progessing well, and should be completed by the end of the month. He expressed his compliments to the contractor for their cooperation and the job that they were doing.

