Jamestown City Council Meeting Held March 11

March 13, 2019

The Jamestown City Council met in regular monthly session on Monday, March 11. at the Jamestown City Hall.

Following the call to order by Mayor Lyndon Baines and the roll call by City Recorder Gail Dishmon, which showed all members present, the minutes of the February meeting were read and approved on a motion by Elizabeth Pendergrass, seconded by Charles Cooper.

Dennis Smith of AirMedCare addressed the council, giving a brief history on AirEvac helicopter air ambulance service, which has served this area since the 1990s, and is now associated with several other air ambulance services, including U-T Lifestar, in a network to provide service to practically every rural county in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.