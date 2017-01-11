Jamestown City Council Abolishes Position of Administrative Assistant

January 11, 2017

ouncil met Monday, January 10 in regular monthly session and took action on a number of items, including the abolishment of the position of Administrative Assistant to the Mayor, in a brief but busy meeting.

Mayor Darlene Davis called the meeting to order and welcomed a large crowd in attendance, after which the roll call by City Recorder Gail Dishmon showed all members present.

Council member Vaneesa Matthews requested that the minutes of the previous meeting be read, and following their reading by Recorder Dishmon, they were approved on a motion by Charles Cooper, seconded by Elizabeth Pendergrass.

The next item on the agenda was “grievances,” and there were none addressed, after which Mayor Davis gave her report, stating that the new lighting project had been done at the Community Center, and that work was progressing on the new hangars at the Jamestown Municipal Airport.

She announced that Bluegrass music would be returning to the Jamestown Community once each month, beginning Friday, February 10, and invited everyone to come and enjoy the event, food, and fellowship.

City Engineer Tom Bennett was not present to give his report due to illness.

City Building & Codes Inspector Bob Lane reported that he had been working on codes upgrades and was scheduled to meet with an individual interested in renovating and remodeling some old buildings in Jamestown for new businesses, along with some other small projects.

City Attorney Baley Allred reported that he had met with the Council and MTAS in December, and had been working on the new firefighter ordinance. He also reported that he had attended some legal classes on local government ethics.

Under “New Business,” the financial statements were read and approved, showing an ending bank balance as of December 31 of $279,525.59 in the General Fund; $975,528.92 in the Water Fund, and $1,731.875.62 in the Gas Fund.

Next, the monthly bills were approved in the amount of $2,178,180.50 on a motion by Cooper, seconded by Pendergrass.

Mayor Davis explained that several old checking accounts had been closed out, and checks had to be written, and the funds then re-deposited into a pool checking account, which accounted for the inflated figures.

