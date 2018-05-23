Inquiry Shows Finance Director Did “Nothing Illegal Or Unethical”

May 23, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

A special meeting of the Fentress County Finance Committee was called last Thursday, May 17. Questions regarding the salaries of Finance Department employees and the Finance Department’s payroll budget had been raised in weeks prior, and the purpose of the inquiry was to ascertain why certain Finance Department employees had received raises without the direct approval of the County Commission. Fentress County Finance Director Marsha Delk was present at the meeting to answer questions of committee members regarding these raises. Also on hand was County Attorney Leslie Clark Ledbetter, as well as all members of the Finance Committee.

Ms. Delk said that she had given raises to her employees in recent years, and that she had consulted CTAS and Tennessee Law before doing so. Under State Law, Directors of County Departments can set wages for employees of the department they oversee. Money for each department’s payroll budget is approved by the County Commission in their annual budget under the individual department’s payroll budget line. Moving funds from one budget line to another requires the approval of the County Commission, but the movement of monies within budget lines is within the power of Department Directors.

As questioning continued, Ms. Delk presented a time-line of events, which dated back to 2015, at which time the Finance Committee appropriated an increase in funds to the Finance Department’s payroll budget to increase the salary of an employee who was in charge of handling the County’s benefits policy and had had a significant increase in workload due the passage of the Affordable Care Act. At the time, recommendations from the state were to give a substantial raise to the employee handling benefits, or to hire an additional person to assist with the workload. The Finance Committee chose the former of the two options, and appropriated the money.

Ms. Delk said that at the time she felt it would create problems within her department if she gave such a substantial raise to one employee and no pay increase to any of the others. With this in mind, she gave small raises to all Finance Department employees, and a significant raise to the person responsible for handling the benefits workload.

