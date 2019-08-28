Inmate Assaults Officer, Steals and Wrecks Sheriff’s Dept. Car

August 28, 2019

An inmate of the Fentress County Jail is facing a multitude of charges after she assaulted a Sheriff’s Department officer and stole a Sheriff’s Dept. vehicle, which she later wrecked in Pickett County.

Ms. Stephanie Briggs, 32, of Allardt, was being held in the Fentress County Jail on charges of Theft Over $2,500 among other charges, and had been taken to Union Bank on Thursday, August 22 to obtain bail money, when she allegedly assaulted Officer Sue Cravens and fled in a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser.

According to Fentress County Sheriff Michael Reagon, Assistant Jail Administrator Cravens had transported Ms. Briggs to the bank, and when she let her out of the car, Ms. Briggs overpowered Officer Cravens and fled in the vehicle traveling north on Highway 127, going through the York Institute and Pine Haven school zones at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour, and continuing north on Highway 127.

