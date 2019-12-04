Injuries Sustained in Monday Crash

December 4, 2019

A two car traffic collission that occurred late Monday evening, December 2, 2019 at the Hoodtown Rd. on Highway 127 left both drivers injured and both vehicles likely totalled.

According to the Highway Patrol, Mr. Robert Brown, age 41 of Jamestown was traveling South on Highway 127 in his 2000 Buick LeSabre when an unidentified 17 year old driver from Clarkrange in a 2001 Jeep Cherokee pulled onto the highway from the Hoodtown Road and entered his path.

