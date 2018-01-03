Important Election Dates Announced For 2018

January 3, 2018

2018 is an Election Year with the State Primary and County General Elections occurring on August 2 and the State and Federal General Mid-Term Election Following on November 6. The Fentress County Election Commission has announced the following important dates pertaining to this years elections:

January 1, 2018 is the first day to receive an application for an absentee ballot or temporary registration or both for armed forces personnel, an eligible spouse or dependent and overseas voters. These voters may use the Form 76, the Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot or a written letter which contains the required information and is signed under penalty of perjury. The application may be received by mail, by fax, or by e-mail with an attached document that includes a scanned signature. Applications received for these voters will apply to each election for which they are eligible during the calendar year of 2018.

January 5, 2018 is the first day for Nominating Petitions may be issued for the August Primary and County General Elections.

March 22, 2018 is the deadline for all candidates for the office of Sheriff to file their affidavits of qualification with the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. This date is also the deadline for all candidates for the office of Road Superintendent to file their affidavits of qualification with the Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board.

April 5, 2018 is the qualifying deadline for all candidates in the County General and State Primary Election occurring in August, as well as all Independent candidates for the State and Federal General Election in November. All candidates must have their original nominating petitions as well as any duplicate petitions that may be required filed by 12:00 NOON prevailing time at the appropriate Election Commission Office.

July 3, 2018 is the last day to register to vote in person at the local County Election Commission Office.

August 2, 2018 is Election Day for the State Primary and County General Election.

November 6, 2018 is Election Day for the State and Federal General Mid-Term Election.

