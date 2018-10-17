ID Board Discussion, ADA Compliance Dominate Co. Commission Meeting

October 17, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Commission met in regular monthly session on Monday, October 15th at the Fentress County Courthouse. The major issues at hand were the upcoming requirements for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which will entail a number of modifications to County properties in the near future, and a lengthy discussion of the Commission’s relationship with the Industrial Development Board, which consisted of a handful of agenda items, as well as an in depth Q&A between the Commissioners and ID Board Manager Scott Sandman.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive Jimmy Johnson. The colors were presented by the Clarkrange High School JROTC Color Guard, and the pledge to the flag was led by 1st District Commissioner Justin Miller. The opening prayer was made by 5th district commissioner Wade Matthews. County Clerk Marilyn Stephens called the roll, which showed that all ten commissioners were present. The Commission then approved the notary applications, and the minutes from their September meeting.

The first item of business was to appoint Julie Lower, a new employee of the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, as a Judicial Officer. A motion to do so was made by Wade Matthews, seconded by Leon Stepp, and passed with all voting in favor.

The appointment of three members to the E-911 Board was next. The nominees were Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines, Sheriff Michael Reagon, and Mr. Bob Washburn, all with terms expiring in 2022. A motion to approve the appointments was made by Lester Gooding, seconded by Benny Hughes, and unanimously approved.

